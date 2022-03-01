ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Opening Statement of Ranking Member Brian Babin at Space & Aeronautics Subcommittee Hearing on NASA's Artemis Initiative

SpaceRef
 3 days ago

Today at a House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee hearing entitled, "Keeping Our Sights on Mars Part 3: A Status Update and Review of NASA's Artemis Initiative," Ranking Member Brian Babin emphasized that the Artemis program must be prioritized through substantive, meaningful efforts within...

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

First Crewed Artemis Mission to the Moon Delayed Until 2026: NASA

NASA's first crewed Artemis mission will see launch no earlier than 2026, the agency has said. The announcement comes after NASA notified of delays on Artemis 1's uncrewed flight around the Moon. Last week, the agency indicated that it would launch no earlier than May, but even that timeline is in doubt, Space.com reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA rules out April for Artemis I launch, could target May

NASA mission managers updated Artemis I progress ahead of the March rollout of the massive Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B for what the agency calls a wet dress rehearsal. While it's targeting March 16 at 6 p.m. for the 322-foot-tall rocket...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Babin
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

NASA Eyes Possible Late May Launch for Artemis I Moon Mission

NASA on Thursday announced a possible launch date of late May -- which could dip into June -- for its upcoming Artemis I mission, which aims to redirect humanity's eyes to the moon by sending a spacecraft into lunar orbit. The new timeline appears to eliminate the previously hoped-for April launch date.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Space Technology#Other Space#Artemis#American#The Trump Administration#The Artemis Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Bay News 9

NASA, ULA launches NOAA’s GOES-T weather satellite into space

CAPE CANAVERSAL, Fla. — NASA and United Launch Alliance launched the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) weather satellite on Tuesday at 4:38 p.m. The rocked lifted off at 4:38 p.m. GOES’ mission is to provide constant coverage of weather systems. Scroll down to re-watch the launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
click orlando

NASA planning Artemis rocket rollout, crucial test for March

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Engineers for NASA’s Artemis program are finishing up final tasks before its first test flight, but the space agency would not commit to a timeline for the inaugural launch. Artemis I’s SLS rocket is expected to roll out to Launch Pad 39B at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA's 1st Artemis moon landing will likely slip another year to 2026

NASA's first crewed landing of the Artemis program will see boots on the moon no earlier now than 2026, the agency's inspector general said. NASA Inspector General Paul Martin delivered the news to lawmakers during a House Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee hearing on Tuesday (March 1) as part of a larger update on the Artemis program, which is facing delays to its first mission as well.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: House hearing reviews NASA’s planned mission to Mars

The House Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee held an online status update and review of NASA’s Artemis Initiative on Tuesday. Watch the hearing in the player above. The launch of a joint Europe-Russia mission to Mars this year is now “very unlikely” due to sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine, the European Space Agency said Monday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

NASA's Artemis 1 mission and first launch of the SLS mega rocket won't lift off until at least May and it may slip until June, the US space agency confirmed

Artemis 1, the first in NASA's new generation of moon missions, won't launch until at least the end of May, and could slip into June, according to the space agency. It is set to lift off atop the massive Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but has been hit by a number of delays.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy