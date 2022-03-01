SpaceWorks® To Conduct Assessment of High-Speed Passenger Travel for NASA
3 days ago
Is there a market for a 90-minute New York to London flight? Or will commercial passengers be as content with a 3.5-hour flight (half the time of current airplane travel)? NASA has tasked SpaceWorks Enterprises to find out through the award of a new contract to study and evaluate economic prospects...
Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
A short video clip shared by a U.K.-based news outlet shows the world's largest cargo plane, the Antonov An-225, on fire and unattended. ELINT News shared the clip of military equipment destroyed in the battle at Gostomel airport in Kyiv, Ukraine. Barely a few days after Russia launched attacks on...
COOS BAY, Ore. - The SWOCC SPEAR student research team will conduct a high altitude research balloon launch Saturday, Feb. 19. The balloon is expected to reach 90,000 feet following its noon launch from the SWOCC campus. The balloon will enable the students to collect data on temperature, pressure, humidity,...
Raises is dot.LA’s weekly feature highlighting venture capital funding news across Southern California’s tech and startup ecosystem. Please send fundraising news to Decerry Donato (decerrydonato@dot.la). Venture Capital. Thatgamecompany, a Santa Monica-based video game developer, raised $160 million in funding from TPG and Sequoia Capital. Counterpart, an L.A.-based insurtech...
Castaic High School teacher Cody Kennedy has been selected to be a 2022 National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Airborne Astronomy Ambassador (AAA). Kennedy, who is the Science Department Chair at Castaic High School, was selected to be an AAA along with 24 other teachers from 13 states. Teachers in...
At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
The largest media company in the nation is in hot water after Aaron Trimmer, the Program Director at KFYI 550 AM News Talk, a commercial radio station owned by iHeartMedia and licensed to serve the greater Phoenix Arizona area, blatantly refused to run ads on-air promoting a local Black-owned business’ initiative about the importance of diversity and inclusion.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Last week, phones across Puerto Rico began to ring as members of a private WhatsApp group dedicated to helping others in the U.S. territory stared at their screens in disbelief. The businessman they knew as administrator of that chat — someone who organized...
Thanks to a strange NASA-funded experiment currently underway in Moscow, a handful of people, including two Americans, do not know that a war is happening outside of their walls. NASA locked the six people inside a sealed capsule in Moscow for eight months as part of a space mission simulation....
There are more than 77,000 square miles that makeup South Dakota, which is the 17th largest area of any state in America. With so much of that area uninhabited, it's sometimes hard to tell what's out there. Now, one interesting find in one of those wide-open spaces is getting the...
Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
Roberto Montoya/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) The price of wheat swelled to $10.28 on Tuesday, marking the highest price per bushel since 2014. Today, some economists are concerned that the global economy could soon face the largest wheat shortage in history due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
