To celebrate Black History during February, CNBC spotlighted trailblazing financial leaders as they discuss their paths to success and what is needed next to expand economic opportunity for the Black community. "Financial Faces of Change" was moderated by CNBC Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson and featured Kamila Elliott, CFP – the first Black board chair of the CFP Board; Sharon Bowen – the first Black woman named Board Chair of the New York Stock Exchange and John Hope Bryant – Chairman and CEO of Operation Hope.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO