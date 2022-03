When Clean Energy Fuels Corp. asked Lizabeth Ardisana to be on its corporate board, “they were like, ‘We should have asked you sooner; you’d be perfect,’” she said. It was just before the deadline set by SB 826, a 2018 California law that was the first in the country to require companies with their principal executive offices in the state — 717 publicly held companies, as of March 2021 — to include at least one woman on their boards by the end of 2019. Adding Ardisana, a Hispanic business owner who has extensive experience in alternative fuels, fulfilled that mandate. In response to Clean Energy admitting her appointment was overdue, “I said, ‘You’re absolutely right,’” she told me.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO