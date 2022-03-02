Hall Theatre burns

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — A man was fatally shot after an argument erupted during a baby shower in Hawthorne Monday night, authorities said. (credit: CBS) Hawthorne police officers called to a home in the 3900 block of West 118th Street at about 11:50 p.m. Monday found a man down with several gunshot wounds to his upper body. The 25-year-old man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the shooting happened during a baby shower at the home. Witnesses told police there was an argument before the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the man several times. It’s not clear why the shooter, described only as in his 20s, was at the baby shower. He ran from the location in an unknown direction. Detectives remained at the scene into the night, canvassing the area and interviewing more witnesses. No further information was released. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

HAWTHORNE, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO