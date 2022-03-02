ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Hall Theatre burns

By Kyle Troutman editor@cassville-democrat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hall Theatre building on the north corner of the Cassville square has been devoured by a fire. The fire began at about 7:30 a.m. in the apartment buildings...

CBS LA

Man Shot To Death After Argument Erupts At Baby Shower In Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — A man was fatally shot after an argument erupted during a baby shower in Hawthorne Monday night, authorities said. (credit: CBS) Hawthorne police officers called to a home in the 3900 block of West 118th Street at about 11:50 p.m. Monday found a man down with several gunshot wounds to his upper body. The 25-year-old man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the shooting happened during a baby shower at the home. Witnesses told police there was an argument before the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the man several times. It’s not clear why the shooter, described only as in his 20s, was at the baby shower. He ran from the location in an unknown direction. Detectives remained at the scene into the night, canvassing the area and interviewing more witnesses. No further information was released. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
CBS Denver

Two Hurt After Plane Crashes On E-470 Near Centennial Airport

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – Two people walked away after a small plane crashed on E-470 near Centennial Airport. The highway is currently closed in both directions at Peoria. The two on board were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but South Metro Fire tells CBS4 their injuries are minor. *Plane Crash* SMFR and @dcsheriff on scene of a plane crash in the median on E-470 between Peoria and Jamaica. 2 occupants were on board and safely exited. Paramedics are evaluating them for minor injuries. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/S52Xld88xY — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 8, 2022 Firefighters are currently battling a fuel fire near the crash site, but it is quickly being contained. (credit: E-470) There is no current estimated time the highway will reopen.
Daily Voice

Paramus EMS Vehicle Crashes

No injuries were reported after a Paramus EMS vehicle slammed into a utility pole, strewing wires across the road, while returning to its station.The 6:15 a.m. crash closed East Midland Avenue between Spring Valley Road and Forest Avenue throughout Tuesday, March 8, while a PSE&G crew continued…
