ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

BBC’s director of drama and director of film to leave in May

By Tara Conlan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EifEF_0eSUh5sS00

The BBC has been hit by two more high-profile exits, with the corporation’s director of drama and its director of film departing in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0st0j0_0eSUh5sS00
Piers Wenger was in charge of BBC drama. Photograph: Adam Lawrence/Channel 4 Pictures

Piers Wenger, who commissioned shows such as Bodyguard and A Very British Scandal, and Rose Garnett, whose credits include Small Axe and Judy, are both leaving to join US entertainment company A24 – the outfit behind hits such as HBO’s teen drama Euphoria .

The losses come as the BBC faces a £285m funding gap and squeeze in its budgets after the announcement in January that its licence fee is being frozen, plus deep-pocketed competition from global streaming giants such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney+.

The departures of Wenger and Garnett are part of the shifting landscape of the UK television industry as the power and money moves from the traditional broadcasters to big US companies and independent production companies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNrkP_0eSUh5sS00
Rose Garnett, the departing head of BBC Films. Photograph: Yves Salmon/The Guardian

Recently the corporation has suffered a number of losses to commercial competitors. Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel recently announced they are leaving to join LBC owner, the media group Global, while Emma Barnett has moved from Newsnight to an interview show on Bloomberg, although she remains as a presenter on Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour. Other household names that have also left include Andrew Marr, Andrew Neil and Simon McCoy.

Behind the scenes, the BBC also lost another key player in December when Patrick Holland, its director of factual, arts and classical music, joined independent production giant Banijay, the makers of shows including Peaky Blinders and MasterChef.

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, said : “ Piers Wenger has been an outstanding director of drama over the last six years at the BBC.

Related: BBC chief warns licence fee deal will leave £285m funding gap

“Under his inspirational leadership, BBC Drama has flourished and at a time of intense competition, he has cemented the BBC’s reputation as the home of creative risk-taking and the most original, fearless and ambitious British storytelling.”

Wenger said: “After a decade as a drama commissioner, it is high time I gave someone else a go. The last six years working for Charlotte and the BBC have been more creatively challenging, more emboldening and more fun than anyone has the right to in the name of work.”

Garnett said: “The BBC is unparalleled as a place to make great work. Under the inspiring and generous leadership of Charlotte Moore, myself and the film team have been able to discover, support and celebrate voices and stories from across the UK and beyond.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Deadline

A24 Lures BBC Film Boss Rose Garnett & BBC Drama Director Piers Wenger In Splashy International Hires

Click here to read the full article. A24 has made two splashy international hires in the shape of BBC executives Rose Garnett and Piers Wenger who will join the ambitious U.S. distributor and producer to oversee their growing international film and TV slate. Wenger is currently Director of BBC Drama, where he has overseen series including I May Destroy You, Bodyguard, A Very English Scandal, His Dark Materials, Normal People and Small Axe (both in close collaboration with Garnett). Previously he was Head of Drama at Channel 4 where he commissioned Humans, National Treasure, Southcliffe and The End of The F**cking World. Garnett...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Sopel
Person
Andrew Neil
Person
Simon Mccoy
Person
Patrick Holland
Person
Emma Barnett
Person
Andrew Marr
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Television#Bbc Radio#Bbc Two#Drama#A24#Hbo#Bbc Films#Lbc#Global#Newsnight#Bloomberg#Radio 4#Banijay#Peaky Blinders#Masterchef
The Guardian

Bodies missing after Mexican drug cartel massacre caught on video

Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Would Vladimir Putin actually use nuclear weapons?

What did Vladimir Putin say about Russian nuclear weapons?. Russia’s president summoned the defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, and military chief of staff, Valery Gerasimov, to a public meeting on Sunday and ordered them to “transfer the deterrence forces” – a reference to nuclear weapons – “of the Russian army to a special mode of combat duty”.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle Allegedly Left Husband 'Out Of Place,' Didn't Reciprocate The Support Duke Of Sussex Needed At NAACP Awards?

Prince Harry allegedly didn't get the support he needed from Meghan Markle at the NAACP Awards. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. They received the President's Awards and shared the stage for their joint acceptance speech. However, body language experts noticed that the Duke of Sussex was not his best self, unlike the Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

178K+
Followers
55K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy