Big news for Clemson athletes

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

The Clemson University Athletic Department and IPTAY value the academic pursuit and achievements of student-athletes. In recognition of this commitment, Clemson and IPTAY have established the Clemson Academic Performance or “CAP” award. Through this plan, Clemson student-athletes have the opportunity to earn rewards for their continued achievement in the classroom and progress toward graduation.

A recent Supreme Court ruling in Alston vs. the NCAA case paved the way for student-athletes to receive up to $5,980 per academic year to reward academic progress. The financial awards are on top of the support currently offered by Clemson, such as laptop computers and other educational supplies.

“Our student-athletes compete at the highest levels on and off the field while setting their sights on graduation,” said Director of Athletics Graham Neff. “I am delighted that our student-athletes are now able to earn rewards for academic success at one of the top universities in the nation, and am grateful to IPTAY and our donors for making this possible. Our foundation is built upon the importance of academic success, and this is another way of ensuring we can continue to grow and reward the great work of our students.”

Department-wide, Clemson’s student-athletes have achieved at nearly unprecedented levels in recent years. Clemson’s most recent graduation success rate (GSR) of 95 percent was a program record, the department GPA has finished above 3.0 for seven consecutive semesters, and Clemson routinely earns high marks in Academic Progress.

Beginning in Spring 2022, Clemson’s approximately 450 student-athletes who receive athletic aid will be eligible for the benefit. The CAP will be based on the successful completion of the NCAA’s APR calculation each term – university retention and NCAA eligibility, and the student-athlete must maintain good standing with the University and may not be on disciplinary probation.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

