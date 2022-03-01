ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

ARSON: Morris County Woman Started Fire That Killed Cat For Insurance Claim, Prosecutor Says

By Valerie Musson
 5 days ago
Morris County Sheriff Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

A 46-year-old Morris County woman was accused of starting a fire that destroyed a home and killed a cat for insurance purposes, authorities announced Tuesday.

Pamela Hankin, of Boonton, was charged with aggravated arson, insurance fraud, endangerment, and animal cruelty, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release with Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and Pequannock Township Police Chief Daniel Comune.

Authorities say Hankin intentionally started the fire in her room at the Prospect Avenue home she lived in on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, and filed insurance claims a short time later.

The fire was started when one of her two roommates was still inside, the release says.

The blaze also rendered the home inhabitable and killed a cat, authorities said.

Hankin turned herself in to police Monday and was charged on a warrant. She was released under the Criminal Justice Reform Act.

Assisting agencies include the Pequannock Township Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson and Environmental Crimes Unit, the Jackson Township (Ocean County) Police Department, and the Pequannock Township Fire Department.

