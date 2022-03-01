ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Drug pricing unlikely to get SOTU spotlight

By DAVID LIM, LAUREN GARDNER
POLITICO
 2 days ago

Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs (CAPD) — Biden is set to touch on drug pricing, but don’t expect it to be a focus during his State of the Union address. — FDA will review supplemental data to Pfizer’s application for a biosimilar to compete with...

www.politico.com

Fortune

Fauci tells America the masks could be coming off soon

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Covid-19 vaccines, drugs and tests are putting the U.S. in an improved position to pull back on restrictions such as masking that were enacted to limit the spread of the virus, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said.
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
The Guardian

US FDA considers approving second Covid-19 booster shot – report

US health regulators are looking at authorizing a potential fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the fall, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been reviewing data to authorize a second booster dose of vaccines from...
Joe Biden
Reuters

Regeneron must face patent lawsuit over COVID-19 treatment

(Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Wednesday failed to persuade a federal judge in New York to throw out a lawsuit over its alleged misuse of a patented protein to test its breakthrough COVID-19 treatment. U.S. District Judge Philip Halpern said during an oral argument that he could not grant...
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
Daily Mail

Yea, that's it Tony! Fauci claims blue state's easing COVID mandates has 'nothing to do with politics' and is following the science as virus cases plunge 44% in one week

White House COVID-19 tsar Dr. Anthony Fauci said the recent surge of blue states lifting pandemic restrictions, such as mask mandates, has 'nothing to do with politics' and is in response to the nation's declining positivity rate. 'I wouldn't say it's the politics. I think it's the different evaluation of...
The Independent

Fauci says Covid booster shots may have to be taken every five years rather than annually

Dr Anthony Fauci has said some people may only need Covid booster shots “every four or five years” instead of annually. “It will depend on who you are,” he told the Financial Times in an interview on Wednesday, “but if you are a normal, healthy 30-year-old person with no underlying conditions, you might need a booster only every four or five years.” Dr Fauci previously suggested – as recently as December – that it might be necessary for people to get vaccinated annually to prevent a resurgence of Covid.He said during an appearance on CNN: “One of the things I’m...
POLITICO

The House GOP is delivering two big messages on Russia's invasion of Ukraine: one on domestic energy prices, the other on the human toll of war.

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), a Ukrainian-American, offered emotional remarks. Republicans' Russia response, Part One: During the House GOP's weekly press conference Tuesday, two big themes emerged to respond to Russian aggression. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) arrived with a list of policy actions President Joe Biden should take to ease the rise in oil prices — including ending a freeze on oil and gas projects on federal lands, speeding approval of natural gas export terminals and pipelines, and undoing regulatory efforts to scrutinize Wall Street’s financing of fossil fuels.
Washington Times

Dr. Fauci wants America forever chained

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to President Biden, told a national audience via ABC News that there was no definite number of coronavirus cases, coronavirus hospitalizations, coronavirus deaths or coronavirus recoveries that could serve to mark an end to the pandemic.
POLITICO

Opinion | How Merrick Garland May Have Laid a Trap for Biden

Ankush Khardori, an attorney and former federal prosecutor, is a Politico Magazine contributing editor. Last week, the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his financial dealings suffered a major upheaval when the two lead prosecutors handling the investigation abruptly resigned. It appears that Alvin Bragg, the newly elected district attorney who took over for Cy Vance at the start of the year, disputed the prosecutors’ conclusion that there is sufficient evidence at this time to criminally charge Trump with some form of business fraud. Bragg’s belief is not surprising, since, from the start, there were serious legal and evidentiary challenges for the investigation. Last week’s developments in Manhattan do not necessarily mean that Trump is in the clear with the office, but they provide further reason to doubt that he will ultimately be criminally charged.
