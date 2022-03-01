AEW Star Calls Out Tony Khan After Being Removed From Website’s Roster Page

Kenya Moore is no stranger to nasty feuds on RHOA. There have been a lot of rumors about the upcoming season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton are back on bad terms. On the previous season, the two women hashed it out. Kenya apologized to Marlo for ruining her wig launch event. And Marlo apologized to Kenya for throwing a jab about her nonexistent relationship with her mother. Interestingly enough, Kenya and Marlo’s peaceful moment led to Marlo falling out with Porsha Williams. Although Porsha said she wanted Marlo and Kenya to be able to move forward, she felt like Marlo changed up once she made up with Kenya. So the Bolo situation led to explosive moments between Porsha and Marlo. At the reunion, Marlo said that she was still treading lightly with Kenya. And it would take time for them to really build trust.

