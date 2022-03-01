ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

AEW Star Calls Out Tony Khan After Being Removed From Website’s Roster Page

By Thomas Lowson
ewrestlingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW star Chavo Guerrero has hit out at Tony Khan after his profile was removed from the company’s website without his knowledge. Guerrero debuted for...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
WWE
urbanbellemag.com

Porsha Williams Accused of Being Messy While Promoting Kandi Burruss’ New Spinoff

Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore have clashed on RHOA for years. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore clashed with Porsha Williams during their first season on the show. For Kenya, Porsha crossed the line when she referred to Kenya as Miss America. Turns out, Kenya won the Miss USA title in 1993. So she thought Porsha was intentionally being shady. However, Porsha said this wasn’t the case. And she just honestly got the two pageants mixed up. But she wasn’t trying to come for Kenya’s accomplishments.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Kenya Moore Demolished a Few People While Filming the Upcoming Season of RHOA

Kenya Moore is no stranger to nasty feuds on RHOA. There have been a lot of rumors about the upcoming season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton are back on bad terms. On the previous season, the two women hashed it out. Kenya apologized to Marlo for ruining her wig launch event. And Marlo apologized to Kenya for throwing a jab about her nonexistent relationship with her mother. Interestingly enough, Kenya and Marlo’s peaceful moment led to Marlo falling out with Porsha Williams. Although Porsha said she wanted Marlo and Kenya to be able to move forward, she felt like Marlo changed up once she made up with Kenya. So the Bolo situation led to explosive moments between Porsha and Marlo. At the reunion, Marlo said that she was still treading lightly with Kenya. And it would take time for them to really build trust.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
Popculture

Fired WWE Tag Team Is Now Thriving in Another Wrestling Company

A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women's tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.
WWE
The Spun

WWE Legend Hospitalized Following Scary Fall

A WWE legend was reportedly hospitalized this week following a scary fall. Scott Hall, a 63, was reportedly hospitalized after breaking his hip during a scary fall earlier this week. Hall’s friend announced the tough news. “Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and...
WWE
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Ximena Reportedly Claims The Show Faked Scene With Mike And Her Kids

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is nearing its end, and as it hits the final episodes of the season, there’s a big problem with Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. On the heels of a recent episode where Ximena called Mike “weird” and too needy, and said she didn’t love him at the moment, some updates on social media indicated the two might no longer be a couple. Now there’s even more supposed evidence their split is real, and it comes via an alleged conversation online a fan had with Ximena, with the latter apparently claiming the show faked a pivotal scene featuring her kids, Juan David and Harold Steven.
TV SERIES
PWMania

Possible Spoiler On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Plans

As we’ve noted, WWE recently announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be a Title Unification match at WrestleMania 38, meaning there will be one champion at the end of the PPV. It was recently reported that there was a feeling within WWE that one champion is not feasible for RAW and SmackDown in the modern environment, mainly because of the networks, FOX and the USA Network, wanting their own top champion.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Rock#Tonykhan#Aew Tv
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 3/4/22: Trina Lashes Out!

The drama is exploding in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Trina gives Josslyn a piece of her mind, Brando and Sasha spend some time alone, Ava gets defensive, Laura worries, Anna fears the worst, Spencer asks for help, Nikolas opens up to Carly, and Sonny takes a stand!. Things have been...
TV SERIES
Complex

Da Band’s Freddy P Calls Out Diddy, Says He’s Main Reason Why He ‘Hates’ Life

Da Band’s Freddy P says his mental health is at a precarious point—and he’s placing most of the blame on Diddy. Earlier this week, the Miami-based rapper took to Instagram to share some thoughts on his former boss and his experience on MTV’s Making the Band 2—a hip-hop competition series in which Diddy formed the now-defunct group Da Band. Freddy was selected as one of the members, along with Sara Stokes, Dylan Dilinjah, Chopper “Young City,” “Babs,” and E. Ness, who would go on to release just one album before Diddy dissolved the group in season 3.
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Cody Rhodes’ Status With WWE

It’s been an interesting few weeks for AEW as Cody Rhodes recently announced that he was leaving the company, and Tony Khan announced on Dynamite this week that he purchased ROH. Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net is reporting that sources have confirmed Cody and Brandi Rhodes parting ways with AEW...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Walt Confirms His Departure from ‘Black Ink Crew’ + Calls Out Ceaser and the Producers

Walt disappointed Ceaser. “Black Ink Crew” star Walt knew Ceaser before there was even a reality show in existence. Ceaser said he knew Walt since they were in high school, and he’s always been a close friend that he could trust. At times, Ceaser even felt like he wasn’t supportive enough of Walt during his trying times. But the two men have always been able to hash things out and not let their issues with each other linger for too long. Interestingly enough, their friendship was really challenged once one of Ceaser’s tattoo shops in New York was broken into. After Ceaser and Teddy looked at the security footage, they saw a man walking out with a bag of stolen items. They then suspected that this person was Walt.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy