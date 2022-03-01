ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

MI5 agent BBC wants to identify ‘is dangerous enough to kill a woman’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rO6W5_0eSUfMRS00

An alleged MI5 informant is “dangerous enough to kill a woman” and should be identified publicly “to prevent future harm” to women, the High Court has heard.

The BBC wants to air a report which would identify the man, referred to as “X” in proceedings, who is alleged to have used his status as an agent to “abuse and terrorise” his partner, and argues it is in the public interest for his identity to be revealed.

One of the women who alleges she has been abused by him said she fears X will kill a woman if he is not “challenged and exposed”.

The proposed report would claim that X used his status as covert human intelligence source (Chis) to abuse, control and coerce a former partner, referred to by the pseudonym “Beth”, and that MI5 either knew or ought to have known about this and it was wrong to use him as an agent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avsjg_0eSUfMRS00
BBC Broadcasting House (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Attorney General Suella Braverman is seeking an injunction to block the broadcast, arguing that identifying him would create a “real and immediate risk” of serious or life-threatening harm to him and would damage national security.

Mr Justice Chamberlain is considering the case at a two-day hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, which started on Tuesday.

Lawyers representing Ms Braverman said that she “neither confirms nor denies” the BBC’s claim that X is an agent, or covert human intelligence source (Chis), but is conducting the hearing on the “hypothetical assumption” that he is or was.

The BBC’s legal team told the court that both Beth and another woman identified by the pseudonym “Ruth”, who do not know each other, have “independently explained their strong and genuine belief that X presents a danger to other women and must be publicly named to prevent future harm”.

Lord Pannick, representing the broadcaster, said in written arguments: “Beth and Ruth have an intimate insight into X’s psyche and behaviour, making them uniquely placed to evaluate the risk that he poses to other women.”

In a witness statement, Beth said: “I think X is a very dangerous individual – to me, to ex-partners and to other women.

“He thinks it’s okay to treat women the way that he’s treated me.

“I believe he must be named and identified to the public at large to warn others.”

Ruth said in a statement: “I consider that he is dangerous enough to kill a woman and I fear that he will do so if he is not challenged and exposed.

“I think it is crucial that other women know his identity and what he looks like, so that he cannot trick and harm them.”

Lord Pannick told the court: “He told one of those women, who we call Beth, that he worked for MI5 in order to terrorise her, in order to control her.

“The programme will say that MI5 should have known about his behaviours and realised that it was not appropriate to used him as a Chis.”

Lord Pannick said: “The story that the BBC wishes to broadcast is about the link between X’s role as a servant of the state and the abuse of that role in a private context.”

He told the court there is a “particularly strong public interest” in the story given the “current context of public debate” on coercive control of women by male partners.

Lord Pannick said: “We do not accept that publication of the story will endanger X himself and we do not accept that it will damage the recruitment or retention of other Chis’s”.

He told the court there is “simply no cogent evidence to justify a conclusion that X is at serious risk of serious harm or death” if he is identified and said that the special advocates – security-cleared lawyers appointed to represent the BBC in closed proceedings – have also made this submission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PqUg_0eSUfMRS00
Attorney General Suella Braverman (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

In written arguments before the court, Sir James Eadie QC, for the Attorney General, said: “Publication of the report would constitute a breach of confidence/false confidence by the BBC.

“To do so would damage national security and the public interest. It would also create a real and immediate risk of serious or life-threatening harm to X.”

The barrister said that there are “avenues for complaint and investigation” in relation to any allegations against MI5, which have been set up “precisely to avoid the sort of damage to the public interest that the BBC’s proposed report would produce”.

He argued that identifying X as an MI5 agent was “obviously confidential” information.

Sir James also said the “most serious” allegations against X have been investigated by police and no further action was “considered appropriate to be taken”.

He added: “The case of wrongdoing by X, and the subsequent speculation that MI5 must have been aware of it and failed to react appropriately, rests on foundations that are anything but solid.

“There is real doubt about the reliability, credibility and motivation of Beth. Police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have been involved but the outcome has been no action – in significant part because of those doubts.”

The Attorney General says there is no objection with a broadcast about the allegations against X and MI5’s use of agents which does not identify him, but argues that identifying him would be a breach of confidence and infringe X’s human rights.

However, Sir James said the BBC has “no interest in producing an anonymous or diluted” version of the report.

Mr Justice Chamberlain told the court earlier on Tuesday that reference to “agent” in the case meant “covert human intelligence source”. He added: “A Chis is not a member of MI5”.

The judge noted there had been “speculation” that the story “was somehow about an officer of the intelligence agencies”.

He said the allegations being made are “not about such a person”, adding that another word that might be used is “informant”.

Parts of the case are being dealt with in a closed procedure, for which special advocates represent the BBC’s interests, and other parts of the hearing can be attended by the press and public.

Mr Justice Chamberlain made an order at the outset of the hearing on Tuesday that reporting of the open hearing should be delayed to ensure that nothing is inadvertently revealed in public which should not be.

When the judge gives his ruling on the injunction, there will be both an open judgment which will be made public, and a closed judgment which will be seen only by the Attorney General’s legal team and the special advocates.

The hearing will continue on Wednesday but will largely be in closed proceedings.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Government seeks an injunction to BLOCK the BBC from broadcasting spy story which would identify 'dangerous extremist and misogynist' MI5 agent

The Government is trying to block the BBC from airing a programme which would identify a 'dangerous extremist and misogynist' who is allegedly an MI5 agent. Attorney General Suella Braverman is seeking an injunction to stop the broadcast, which would name a man who has allegedly abused two women and is a covert human intelligence source.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suella Braverman
BBC

Let us name MI5 agent to protect women, BBC asks High Court

A BBC programme wants to name an MI5 agent because he represents a danger to other women and must be publicly identified to prevent future harm, the High Court has heard. The BBC has gone to court to try and stop an injunction against a report that would identify an MI5 agent.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, who harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren is spared jail

A woman harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren. Iqra Malik, 44, from Islington, north London, conducted a 'malicious' two-year campaign targeting her neighbour, grandmother Anne-Marie Cole. Her behaviour eventually forced her victim to...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Radcliffe death: Driver who left girl, 11, dying in road is jailed

A "reckless" driver who left an 11-year-old girl lying fatally injured in the road has been jailed. Ruby Cropper died two days after being hit by the car on New Road in Radcliffe on 10 August 2020. Andrew Cairns, 36, had been driving at twice the speed limit, Greater Manchester...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mi5#Bbc One#Human Intelligence#Uk#The High Court
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Revolting moment solicitor, 37, injected food with his own blood as he strolled through a west London Sainsbury's Local - in a rampage which cost £500,000

This is the moment a solicitor injected food with his blood as he strolled through a Sainsbury's Local in west London during a rampage which cost £500,000. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, walked into three supermarkets carrying a bucketful of hypodermic needles before jabbing at random products on August 25 last year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Blackpool mother jailed for starving daughter to death

A mother who starved her daughter to death has been jailed for nine years and seven months. Debbie Leitch, 24, who had Down's syndrome, died at her home in South Shore, Blackpool, on 29 August 2019. A post-mortem examination found she died of neglect and severe emaciation with extensive scabies...
HEALTH SERVICES
Telegraph

Briton killed in Sydney shark attack was about to marry Australian fiancee

The British victim of a shark attack in Sydney was a 35-year-old former RAF serviceman about to marry his Australian fiancee, it has emerged. Simon Nellist, who was described by friends as “one of the best humans on this planet”, was training for a charity swim when he became the first victim of such an attack on the city’s beaches in almost 60 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Shane Jessop: Hull child rapist jailed for nine years

A "perverted predator" has been jailed for nine years for the rape and sexual assault of a child. Shane Jessop, of Edgecumbe Street, Hull had earlier pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Thursday. The court had heard how Jessop took advantage of his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Men who hid 14kg of cocaine inside gas canister jailed

Two men who attempted to smuggle 14kg of high-purity cocaine inside a "sophisticated" fake gas canister have been jailed. The class A drug, worth an estimated £1.4m, was stashed inside the device which released real gas from a valve. Faruk Miah, 44, and Safraz Latif, 37, conspired to transport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Clive Porter: Killer on the run convicted of canal murder

A convicted killer who was on the run for 16 years has been found guilty of the murder of a former police officer on a canal towpath. Sylwester Krajewski, 50, had denied killing Clive Porter, 63, near the Grand Union Canal, near Broughton, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, last April. He was prosecuted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy