Valheim has a new patch in the for public tests which introduces a new icy dungeon, as well as a variety of fixes and improvements. The biggest addition with patch 0.207.15 in Valheim is that frost caves have been added as a new dungeon the players can come across. These new frost caves will only appear in unexplored areas in the mountains biome. New enemies have been introduced such as the ulv, cultist, and bat, which players will have to fend off too.

