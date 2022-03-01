Serena Wolf Reveals Her True Feelings About Martha Stewart - Exclusive

Gordon Ramsay is a fixture of food television, and a culinary icon known for his excellence, his brutal honesty, and the intensity of his kitchens. His latest project, "Next Level Chef" makes no exception. The cooking competition featured 15 chefs looking to prove their own culinary excellence, while working under the direct mentorship of Ramsay himself, alongside brilliant chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blaise. Not only did the chefs have to crank out top-notch dishes under tight deadlines to face meticulous judging, but they were also forced to put their skills to the test by rotating through a series of kitchens, ranging from world-class to barely functioning. After ten weeks of mentorship, tough challenges, tons of elevator rides, and a few kitchen fires too, the first season of "Next Level Chef" has come to a next level conclusion.
