ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Serena Wolf Reveals Her True Feelings About Martha Stewart - Exclusive

By Gene Gerrard
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When Serena Wolf launched a blog about her husband Logan's eating habits, she had no idea that it would be the beginning of a successful career. "He wanted to eat slightly healthier," Wolf told Mashed in an exclusive interview, "but had...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Fresh Quiche Recipe Is Perfect to Make For Any Occasion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Right when we’re looking to spice up our breakfast repertoire, Martha Stewart comes out with another mouth-watering recipe for us to dive into. On Feb. 19, Stewart posted a video from her time on PBS’ Martha Bakes with the caption, “This easy-to-make quiche is full of fragrant herbs and makes the perfect first course or brunch meal.”
RECIPES
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Accused Of Facetuning Martha Stewart in Photoshopped Shots At Calabasas Home

Khloé Kardashian is being trashed again for using Facetune to alter her face — and this time, she's dragging Martha Stewart into it. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made headlines when she posted alongside her momager Kris Jenner and the legendary businesswoman on Wednesday, but fans couldn't see past Khloé, Martha, and Kris' noticeably blurred-out complexion.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Martha Stewart Shares Her Must-Have Makeup for Glowing Skin at 80

Martha Stewart, 80, finally revealed the beauty products responsible for her viral poolside Instagram from July 2020. The star said the Clé de Peau Concealer and the Clé de Peau Beauté Lip Gloss help create her “perfect selfies” for Instagram. “Being effortless is key,” Stewart...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving Martha Stewart's Birthday Run-In With Justin Bieber

Celebrities — they're just like us! Well, sort of. Every so often, we bump into people we know while we're out and about. Sometimes, these spontaneous encounters brighten our day, like when we see a friendly neighbor at the local coffee shop. Other times, we spot our exes in the supermarket and feel the need to run for cover. Either way, coming face to face with pals in public is something we've all experienced. But if you've ever spotted a celebrity in the wild, it's a whole different type of sensation. Do you ask for an autograph or a selfie? What if they just want to be left alone? Wait ... who is that with them?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New York State
Mashed

Martha Stewart Calls Her Peacocks 'Showoffs' After Rooftop Antics

It's no secret that the lifestyles of the rich and famous are more lavish than that of the average human. The stars themselves are aware of this, as well, and even though many of them often express gratitude for all that they have, they don't exactly shy away from showing off the perks of their fame on social media, either.
PETS
Daily Mail

Amy Schumer says son Gene, two, will 'most likely have autism' like his dad Chris Fischer: 'Most of my favorite people are on the spectrum'

Amy Schumer shared that she is 'not hoping either way' when it comes to her son Gene David Fischer, two, being diagnosed with autism like his father Chris Fischer. The stand-up comedian, 40, appeared on a new episode of Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea, where she spoke candidly about her feelings, revealing she 'doesn't have a preference' when it comes to his diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Snoop Dogg
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Amy Schumer shares results of liposuction after unexpected decision

Amy Schumer has revealed she's undergone liposuction in a candid interview in which she spoke about her decision. The Life and Beth actress surprised fans when she opened up about getting liposuction on Chelsea Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea. She said: "I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Health Food#Travel Tips#The New York Giants
Radar Online.com

Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Blows Lid Off $130 Billion Divorce, Says She Cried For Days After Realizing She Couldn't Trust Her Cheating Husband

Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda French Gates isn't holding back now that their $130 billion divorce has been finalized. The newly single philanthropist sat down for her first TV interview since their split to open up about the crumble of their 27-year marriage and the cheating scandal that rocked Silicon Valley.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

Next Level Chef Winner Pyet DeSpain And Mentor Nyesha Arrington Reveal Show Secrets - Exclusive Interview

Gordon Ramsay is a fixture of food television, and a culinary icon known for his excellence, his brutal honesty, and the intensity of his kitchens. His latest project, "Next Level Chef" makes no exception. The cooking competition featured 15 chefs looking to prove their own culinary excellence, while working under the direct mentorship of Ramsay himself, alongside brilliant chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blaise. Not only did the chefs have to crank out top-notch dishes under tight deadlines to face meticulous judging, but they were also forced to put their skills to the test by rotating through a series of kitchens, ranging from world-class to barely functioning. After ten weeks of mentorship, tough challenges, tons of elevator rides, and a few kitchen fires too, the first season of "Next Level Chef" has come to a next level conclusion.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body

Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance. One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals Plans for Movie About Her ‘Life Story’

Country music legend and celebrated philanthropist Dolly Parton never slows down it seems. Parton, 76, recently announced a change to the long-developed musical production about her illustrious life in entertainment. Most notably, she decided to switch the project from a Broadway musical to a traditional film. “We were talking about...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Mashed

112K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy