$1.8M water infrastructure upgrade begins in Pittston, West Pittston

PITTSTON — Pennsylvania American Water Tuesday announced the start of a $1.8 million project to replace more than 4,500 feet of water main in the City of Pittston and West Pittston Borough to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting.

Company contractors recently began installing new eight-inch ductile iron pipe, replacing smaller diameter water main along several streets in Pittston, including: Hillpark Avenue, Cleveland Street, Parsonage Street, Tompkins Street, and East Columbus Avenue

In West Pittston, the company will install more than 700 feet of new pipe along Race Street.

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

The company expects to complete the water main installation, including connecting all customer service lines to the new mains, by June with final restoration and paving to start in August.

According to a news release from the company, this infrastructure upgrade project is not only an important investment in public health and safety, it also helps support the economic health of the communities we serve.

“Economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy,” the news release stated. “Through our continued investments, Pennsylvania American Water’s 2021 and 2022 infrastructure upgrade projects will support more than 3,700 jobs each year. Statewide, Pennsylvania American Water invested approximately $373 million in 2021 alone to improve our water and wastewater treatment and pipeline systems.”

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.

For customers’ safety and the safety of employees, members of the public are asked to not approach employees or contractors.

For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at — 1-800-565-7292.