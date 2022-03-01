Willis-Knighton Heart & Vascular Institute Receives Transcatheter Valve Certification from American College of Cardiology
Willis-Knighton Heart & Vascular Institute has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) with the Transcatheter Valve Certification. This mark of distinction recognizes Willis-Knighton’s TAVR program structure, workflows and outcomes are exceptional and best practice in treating patients with valve disease using innovative, minimally invasive procedures....bossierpress.com
