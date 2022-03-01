ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
status of overcommitting in an aggregate

By grocanar
netapp.com
 2 days ago

I m using ontap 9.7P16 on a six node clusters. i have put all my...

community.netapp.com

Times Union

The New Pandemic and Its Effects on Amazon Aggregators

Supply chain upheaval from early in the Covid pandemic is still haunting companies today, and those constraints are affecting both sellers and consumers. Inflation is just over 5%, posing the biggest annual jump since 2008, and economists agree that it’s largely driven by specific sectors such as importing and manufacturing. The cost run-up is largely in part due to logistical challenges.
Nature.com

Electric-field induced modulation of amorphous protein aggregates: polarization, deformation, and reorientation

Proteins in their native state are only marginally stable and tend to aggregate. However, protein misfolding and condensation are often associated with undesired processes, such as pathogenesis, or unwanted properties, such as reduced biological activity, immunogenicity, or uncontrolled materials properties. Therefore, controlling protein aggregation is very important, but still a major challenge in various fields, including medicine, pharmacology, food processing, and materials science. Here, flexible, amorphous, micron-sized protein aggregates composed of lysozyme molecules reduced by dithiothreitol are used as a model system. The preformed amorphous protein aggregates are exposed to a weak alternating current electric field. Their field response is followed in situ by time-resolved polarized optical microscopy, revealing field-induced deformation, reorientation and enhanced polarization as well as the disintegration of large clusters of aggregates. Small-angle dynamic light scattering was applied to probe the collective microscopic dynamics of amorphous aggregate suspensions. Field-enhanced local oscillations of the intensity auto-correlation function are observed and related to two distinguishable elastic moduli. Our results validate the prospects of electric fields for controlling protein aggregation processes.
pymnts

Olo CEO: Removing Payment Friction Equips Restaurants to Compete With Aggregators

With the acceleration of the digital shift seen in the past two years, consumers have increasingly come to expect frictionless convenience across digital and in-person transactions. As these norms evolve, old-fashioned payment experiences that depend on manual credit card number entry and/or slow wait times can be enough to alienate customers, such as those in practice at many restaurants today, could alienate consumers.
BGR.com

Newly-discovered Android malware steals banking app login credentials

Earlier this month, security researchers at ThreatFabric discovered a dangerous new trojan. They dubbed it Xenomorph due to its ties with the Alien malware, which started to make the rounds in fall of 2020. But while the code resembles that of Alien, the Xenomorph malware is far more capable. According to ThreatFabric, more than 50,000 Android users have installed a malicious application containing the banking app malware. The threat actors behind the malware are reportedly targeting users of 56 different banks in Europe.
pocketnow.com

Report: Samsung deliberately slowing down thousands of apps on Galaxy devices

We've seen smartphone manufacturers deliberately slow down the performance of their old smartphones in order to preserve battery life and, often, to urge the customer to upgrade. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands have been caught doing this. Now, according to a new report, Samsung is also deliberately slowing down the performance of over 10,000 apps on Galaxy smartphones.
