status of overcommitting in an aggregate

Proteins in their native state are only marginally stable and tend to aggregate. However, protein misfolding and condensation are often associated with undesired processes, such as pathogenesis, or unwanted properties, such as reduced biological activity, immunogenicity, or uncontrolled materials properties. Therefore, controlling protein aggregation is very important, but still a major challenge in various fields, including medicine, pharmacology, food processing, and materials science. Here, flexible, amorphous, micron-sized protein aggregates composed of lysozyme molecules reduced by dithiothreitol are used as a model system. The preformed amorphous protein aggregates are exposed to a weak alternating current electric field. Their field response is followed in situ by time-resolved polarized optical microscopy, revealing field-induced deformation, reorientation and enhanced polarization as well as the disintegration of large clusters of aggregates. Small-angle dynamic light scattering was applied to probe the collective microscopic dynamics of amorphous aggregate suspensions. Field-enhanced local oscillations of the intensity auto-correlation function are observed and related to two distinguishable elastic moduli. Our results validate the prospects of electric fields for controlling protein aggregation processes.

