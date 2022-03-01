ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Nebraska odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions from proven model

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Big Ten battle is on tap between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes are 18-8 overall and 12-1 at home, while Nebraska is 8-21 overall and 1-8 on the road. This game was originally...

www.cbssports.com

thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC News

Stanford goalkeeper's manner of death determined

Officials on Thursday released the manner of death of a star Stanford University goalkeeper who was found unresponsive in her campus residence earlier this week. Katie Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted and there is no indication of foul play, the County of Santa Clara said in a statement obtained by NBC Bay Area.
STANFORD, CA
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Hamm propels UNLV to 64-57 victory over Wyoming

LAS VEGAS (AP) Royce Hamm Jr. totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds and UNLV turned back Wyoming 64-57 on Wednesday night. Hamm sank 6 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers for the Rebels (18-12, 10-7 Mountain West Conference) on the way to his seventh double-double of the season. Bryce Hamilton finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Justin Webster added 11 points off the bench.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Katie Meyer, Stanford goalkeeper who helped team win 2019 national title, dies at 22

Katie Meyer, a member of Stanford's women's soccer team, has died at the age of 22. Stanford announced made the announcement Wednesday. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away ... Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome" to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general.'"
SOCCER
The Spun

Nebraska Takes Down No. 23 Ohio State In Major Upset: Fans React

An upset-packed week of college basketball continued with yet another unexpected outcome on Tuesday night. Earlier this evening, the unranked Nebraska Cornhuskers took down the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes with a 78-70 win in Columbus. Heading into tonight’s away contest, the Huskers were dead last in the Big Ten...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

2 Ohio State Players Unvailable For Michigan State Game

Ohio State will be without a pair of key contributors for tonight’s critical conference game against Michigan State. The Buckeyes have announced that forwards Zed Key and Kyle Young are both out for tonight. Key is dealing with an ankle injury which he suffered in Sunday’s loss to Maryland and also missed Tuesday night’s upset loss to Nebraska.
COLLEGE SPORTS

