ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Post-WrestleMania Plans for Reigns, Lesnar; Ricochet's WWE Push; Gargano-AEW Rumors

By Mike Chiari
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling. While Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to do battle in a title unification match in the main event of WrestleMania 38, there are reportedly plans in place to keep the WWE and...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Updates On WWE Stars Possibly Returning For WrestleMania

Alexa Bliss will reportedly miss WrestleMania 38. Bliss recently returned to action for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, and there has been some speculation on potential WrestleMania 38 plans for her. However, PWInsider reports that word going around says Bliss’ next program likely will not happen until after WrestleMania.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Update On Randy Orton From RAW

Randy Orton and Riddle were originally scheduled to defeat The Street Profits on last night’s WWE RAW. As reported before, RAW saw Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat Randy Orton and Riddle after Ford performed a Frogsplash on Orton, leading to an awkward finish and a post-match conversation between the two teams and the referee. Orton was seen clutching his right shoulder on the way to the backstage area.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Candice Lerae
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Shane Strickland
Person
Sheamus
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Lesnar
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Johnny Gargano
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss To Miss WrestleMania 38?, WWE Return Updates On Asuka And Bayley

Alexa Bliss will reportedly miss WrestleMania 38. Bliss recently returned to action for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, and there has been some speculation on potential WrestleMania 38 plans for her. However, PWInsider reports that word going around says Bliss’ next program likely will not happen until after WrestleMania.
WWE
Popculture

Randy Orton Was Reportedly 'Unable to Move' After Tough 'WWE Raw' Spot

WWE had to make a change to one of their matches on Monday Night Raw. According to Fightful Select, Randy Orton took a tough frog splash from Montez Ford during the tag team match of RKBro vs. The Street Profits. When Ford landed on Orton, the 41-year-old was "initially unable to move." The Street Profits, made up of Ford and Angelo Dawkins, won the match after Ford pinned Orton. However, Orton and his tag team partner Riddle were reportedly scheduled to win the match on WWE Raw after a series of RKOs.
WWE
411mania.com

Paul Heyman Says He Doesn’t Like ‘Winner Take All’ Concept for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

– Speaking to the Battleground Podcast, Roman Reigns’ special counsel, Paul Heyman, discussed his plan is to have Brock Lesnar lose the title at Madison Square Garden on March 5. Heyman is not interested in title vs. title or winner takes all at WrestleMania 38 for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar because he already views Reigns as the “end-all, be-all.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Title Match Advertised For Post-WrestleMania 38 Live Events

An interesting WWE Title Triple Threat is being advertised for post-WrestleMania 38 live events. Local advertising in Lakeland, Florida is promoting Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Title on Saturday, April 30 at the RP Funding Center. The billing for this match is notable as...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Combat#Gargano Aew#Bleacher Report#Universal Championships#Wrestling Observer Radio#Wrestlinginc#Smackdown
The Spun

WWE Legend Hospitalized Following Scary Fall

A WWE legend was reportedly hospitalized this week following a scary fall. Scott Hall, a 63, was reportedly hospitalized after breaking his hip during a scary fall earlier this week. Hall’s friend announced the tough news. “Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Vince McMahon Reveals Pat McAfee Plans for WrestleMania Match

Those who tuned into the Pat McAfee show had a chance to see WWE's Vince McMahon do his first live interview in 15 years, and as you might expect from an interview with McAfee, it was full of memorable moments. One of the biggest though was when McMahon told McAfee that him just being him is what has made his time in WWE so great, and then he told McAfee he was offering him a chance to wrestle in the ring at WrestleMania. McAfee then said there's been a lot of chatter about him wrestling at WrestleMania but also added "I'm out of shape, but WrestleMania!".
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Latest WWE Departure Sparks Rumors Regarding Triple H’s Future

A WWE corporate executive with ties to former wrestler and WWE executive, Triple H, is leaving the company. PWInsider has reported that Lissette Pineda was recently let go from WWE, only two years after joining the promotion as its Manager of Global Talent Strategy and Development in January of 2020.
WWE
Financial World

Hulk Hogan: "No interest in fighting Brock Lesnar"

Hulk Hogan is convinced he would end up in a wheelchair if he wrestled Brock Lesnar again this 2022. Hogan lost in a match to Brock in 2002, after struggling for just 10 minutes, when the current WWE champion was at the start. of his path in the wrestling federation...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin Added to Wrestlemania Saturday

WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre will finally get his hands on Happy Corbin as they will fight at night one of Wrestlemania. The event happens on April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Here’s a little joke for you: A Scottish Warrior walks into a WWE ring hell-bent...
WWE
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 3

On the road to Saturday's Sacrifice event, Impact Wrestling hit the AXS TV airwaves Thursday night for a broadcast highlighting the company's top stars, factions and storylines. In his first match since betraying his Impact Wrestling brethren at No Surrender, Eddie Edwards battled Steve Maclin to kick off the show....
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE Hall of Famer pays tribute to Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is one of WWE's best-known superstars, as the Irishman gained a lot of popularity after her theoretical turn heel at Summerslam 2018 over her former best friend Charlotte Flair, eventually becoming one of Raw's longest-serving champions. She has also stood out a lot lately, for defeating the WWE...
WWE
CinemaBlend

Rumors Are Going Around That WWE May Keep A Big Name Off WrestleMania, And I'm So Confused

WrestleMania 38 is just around the corner for the WWE, and there’s a lot of chatter about what’s going to happen during the company’s biggest show of the year. We’ve heard rumors that some major match is planned, Cody Rhodes will return to WWE, and even that Vince McMahon is planning a match with Pat McAfee. All of those rumors are wild, but not quite as wild as this latest one that claims a major superstar is allegedly not involved in the two-day event. The current word is Alexa Bliss doesn’t have anything planned for WrestleMania, and I’m so confused.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: WrestleMania 38 Mural In Dallas, UpUpDownDown Previewing WWE 2K22

– A WrestleMania 38 mural was unveiled in Dallas today ahead of next month’s PPV. WWE’s PR account posted to Twitter to share a picture of the mural in downtown Dallas, writing:. “Today, in celebration of #WrestleMania being only 30 days away, @WWE and the @dallascowboys unveiled a...
WWE
ComicBook

Samoa Joe Hints at His Pro Wrestling Future After WWE Release

Samoa Joe was released for the second time in eight months by the WWE in January. The 42-year-old "Samoan Submission Machine" appeared on Busted Open Radio as a guest host on Tuesday, teasing his future in the world of professional wrestling. After reflecting on his time working as a coach and recruiter for WWE's Performance Center, Joe said, "We're training. We're ready. I'm not on paper with anybody, anywhere, we haven't signed anything. We're just kind of exploring our options. I'm taking a little time, personally, to be with the family and sure up things home side. We'll see what the coming months hold, hopefully, it'll be positive. I'm not really engaged with anybody or exploring that. I've been consumed with my other work, which has been nice, we're now getting back to pro wrestling and seeing where we go from here."
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy