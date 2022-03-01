Post-WrestleMania Plans for Reigns, Lesnar; Ricochet's WWE Push; Gargano-AEW Rumors

Those who tuned into the Pat McAfee show had a chance to see WWE's Vince McMahon do his first live interview in 15 years, and as you might expect from an interview with McAfee, it was full of memorable moments. One of the biggest though was when McMahon told McAfee that him just being him is what has made his time in WWE so great, and then he told McAfee he was offering him a chance to wrestle in the ring at WrestleMania. McAfee then said there's been a lot of chatter about him wrestling at WrestleMania but also added "I'm out of shape, but WrestleMania!".

WWE ・ 16 HOURS AGO