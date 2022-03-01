Post-WrestleMania Plans for Reigns, Lesnar; Ricochet's WWE Push; Gargano-AEW Rumors

Samoa Joe was released for the second time in eight months by the WWE in January. The 42-year-old "Samoan Submission Machine" appeared on Busted Open Radio as a guest host on Tuesday, teasing his future in the world of professional wrestling. After reflecting on his time working as a coach and recruiter for WWE's Performance Center, Joe said, "We're training. We're ready. I'm not on paper with anybody, anywhere, we haven't signed anything. We're just kind of exploring our options. I'm taking a little time, personally, to be with the family and sure up things home side. We'll see what the coming months hold, hopefully, it'll be positive. I'm not really engaged with anybody or exploring that. I've been consumed with my other work, which has been nice, we're now getting back to pro wrestling and seeing where we go from here."
