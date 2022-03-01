ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Russell Wilson Downplays Changing Twitter Avatar Amid Seahawks Trade Rumors

By Scott Polacek
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

Don't read too much into Russell Wilson's Twitter avatar, online detectives. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Ciara joined Today on Tuesday and discussed a number of topics, including the fact the avatar on his Twitter page no longer includes...

bleacherreport.com

NJ.com

NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo updates from Scouting Combine

Here’s a roundup of the latest quarterback news as the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.:. Washington Post’s Mark Maske: “Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: ‘We’re day to day in terms of handling that. So once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans.’”
NFL
The Spun

What The Seahawks Are Telling Teams About Russell Wilson

As teams make their media rounds at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine, offseason headlines are in abundance. One of which is trade talks surrounding Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson. On Wednesday, The Seattle Times‘ Bob Condotta got some inside information from Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll; who told...
NFL
ESPN

Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers to Commanders? Team exploring all QB options

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have let teams, and the world, know what they want most this offseason: A quarterback. There is no secret, not when coach Ron Rivera has hammered this quest home since the season ended. Washington's search to find a long-term solution has been decades in...
NFL
FanSided

Russell Wilson comments on Washington Commanders rumors

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson responds to offseason rumors about his potential move to the Washington Commanders. When Russell Wilson changed his Twitter profile picture, it made news—after all, news can be broken by changing a profile picture, or removing team photos altogether. Wilson, who is a Virginia native,...
NFL
CBS Sports

One move each NFL team should make in 2022 offseason: Trading Russell Wilson, moving on from Zeke Elliott

The NFL offseason is already in full swing. Cap cut season is upon us. The combine is this week. Teams can apply franchise tags. No matter that the official start of the league year isn't for two weeks. The business of football is already at the fore. Teams have long decided on their free agent priorities, and which players they are going to cut and which they will ask to take a pay cut. The jockeying for a potential franchise quarterback in the trade market is well underway. Budgets have been set. Many of the most critical meetings – ones that will dictate the tenor and outcome of months of transactions – are already in the past, with the groundwork for those acquisitions hitting another level with the entire league gathered in Indianapolis.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Predicts Where Russell Wilson Will Play Next Season

The Seattle Seahawks did their best to dispel the Russell Wilson trade rumors at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday afternoon. Wilson, one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League, has been mentioned in trade rumors for about a year now. While a trade remains possible, the Seahawks...
NFL
49erswebzone

Seahawks fans seemingly hopeful Jimmy Garoppolo remains with 49ers

It's not just San Francisco 49ers fans keeping an eye on how the Jimmy Garoppolo situation plays out. Apparently, Seattle Seahawks fans are interested, too, although for very different reasons. The Faithful want to see where Garoppolo is traded. More importantly, they want to see what the 49ers acquire for...
NFL
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson says 'Seattle’s the place I’m at right now'

Commanders fans, cover your ears. As Washington's quest to find a franchise quarterback this offseason continues, landing Seahawks star Russell Wilson in a potential trade is arguably the best possible solution. Yet, even as rumors continue to swirl around the 33-year-old's future in Seattle, Wilson himself went on the record to say he wants to remain in the Pacific Northwest.
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks’ Pete Carroll on future of Wilson and Wagner, coaching changes

For the first time since shortly after the 2021 season ended, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media about his team. Many were interested in hearing from Carroll not only because of the seemingly never-ending rumors about his star quarterback being traded, but also because of some major shakeup to his coaching staff.
NFL
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: We’d love to have Bobby Wagner, we’ll work toward that

As the 2021 season wound down, there was a lot of speculation about whether quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner were at the end of their time in Seattle. When Wilson’s future came up during a Pete Carroll press conference Wednesday, the Seahawks head coach said that the team has no intention of trading him this offseason. Wagner’s outlook was less clear.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Addresses Trade Rumors: NFL World Reacts

Russell Wilson has heard the rumors about playing in Washington and wants no part in it. Wilson addressed the rumors on NBC’s TODAY Show and confirmed that he still loves playing in Seattle. “I’m from Richmond, I know what you mean,” Wilson said. “I got people hitting me up...
NFL
Boston Globe

Seattle Seahawks not interested in trade talks involving quarterback Russell Wilson

Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that the Seattle Seahawks aren’t open for business when teams may inquire about the availability of quarterback Russell Wilson. “That’s commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players, particularly marquee players, and that’s not changed,” Carroll said. “It’s been the same every year we’ve been here so it’s the same as it’s been. We have no intention of making any move there.” Carroll was later even more definitive. While meeting with local beat writers away from the podium, Carroll, who added that he and Wilson have stayed in communication through the offseason, said general manager John Schneider has given a standard message when teams may call: “We’re not shopping the quarterback.” This year has been mostly quiet to date on the Wilson front after last offseason when there was plenty of noise and ongoing speculation about his future with the Seahawks. Wilson played in 14 games in 2021, throwing for 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Seahawks finished 7-10, their first time with a losing record since Wilson’s arrival and missed the playoffs for just the second time.
NFL

