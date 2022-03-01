ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

UFC legend Cain Velasquez arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cain Velasquez, one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, was arrested in California on suspicion of attempted murder.

San Jose police announced on Tuesday that Velasquez was arrested in connection with a shooting, in which an adult male was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time,” police said.

Cain Velasquez weighing in for his last UFC fight in 2019.
Cain Velasquez before his fight against Francis Ngannou in 2019.

Velasquez, 39, was booked into the Santa Clara County jail Monday night.

He is being held without bail.

Velasquez was a two-time heavyweight champion in UFC. He defeated Brock Lesnar to win the title at UFC 121 in 2010, and Junior Dos Santos at UFC 155 in 2012 to regain it.

Cain Velasquez speaks at a news conference about his WWE match with Brock Lesnar in 2019.

After MMA, Velasquez appeared in WWE, wrestling Lesnar in Saudi Arabia in 2019. He was released from WWE in 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ronda Rousey supports Cain Velasquez allegedly trying to shoot suspected child abuser

Add Ronda Rousey to the plethora of past and present MMA fighters showing support for Cain Velasquez. Velasquez, 39, is facing an attempted murder charge, as well as multiple counts of assault with a gun and deadly weapon, in connection with a shooting that took place Monday in San Jose, Calif. Police say Velasquez chased after Harry Goularte and shot several times at a truck carrying him, his stepfather and mother. The stepfather, who was the driver, sustained a gunshot wound during the incident.
SAN JOSE, CA
Fox News

Ex-UFC star Cain Velasquez shot at man who allegedly abused fighter's relative, police say

Former UFC star Cain Velasquez was charged with attempted murder and faces other charges related to a shooting in California this week. Velasquez, 39, was formally charged on Wednesday, and a San Jose Police Department report shed some light on the incident and gave an alleged motive behind the shooting. Police indicated the victim in the shooting was not the person Velasquez was allegedly targeting.
SAN JOSE, CA
