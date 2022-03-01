ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Target forecasts prosperous 2022 with supply-chain improvements

By Reuters
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS retailer Target posted record holiday quarter earnings on Tuesday and forecast an upbeat 2022 as it expects supply chain pressures to ease later in the year, lifting shares 12% in early trading. Margins remain front and center for investors this earnings season, with big retailers spending heavily to...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Miami Herald

Target Steps Up Its Amazon and Walmart Killer

The retail industry has been consumed by the idea of ordering a product in the morning and getting it at work or home in the afternoon because that could destroy one of the last advantages of the local mom and pop stores– urgency. Retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Target Joins Walmart and Amazon in Retail's Big 3

Retail giant Target's (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report fortunes were dwindling around this time, eight years ago, the Minneapolis retailer was suffering from the financial fallout of one of the largest credit card thefts in history. During fourth quarter 2013, Target experienced a data breach in which an intruder...
RETAIL
Reuters

Dollar Tree sees dull 2022 sales as Americans spend cautiously

March 2 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) on Wednesday missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly sales and flagged insipid annual sales, in another sign of rising inflation and declining stimulus hitting shoppers' pockets. Like other retailers, discount stores, traditionally known for their wide array of $1 products, have been...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Target misses holiday sales estimates, warns of more margin pain

U.S. retailer Target Corp on Tuesday fell short of analysts' sales expectations for the crucial holiday quarter and signaled no immediate relief from the squeeze on margins by decades-high inflation and rising labor costs. Gross margins fell to 25.7% in the November-January period, from 26.8% the year before, as retailers...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
KOMU

More Walmart 'rollbacks' are coming

(CNN) - Expect to see more bright-red "Rollback" signs at Walmart stores as inflation bites, the company said Thursday. Rollbacks, or temporary price reductions on an item, are Walmart's version of a sale. Walmart decides which products to drop prices on based on factors like discounts it receives from suppliers or excess inventory.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MarketWatch

Walmart hosting a 'Black Friday-like' shopping event on Thursday for Walmart+ members

Walmart Inc. WMT, -1.43% has announced plans to host a shopping event on Thursday exclusively for Walmart+ members. Starting at noon ET, Walmart+ shoppers will get up to 40% off on a range of products, including gaming consoles like the XBox X and PlayStation 5. "The shopping event builds on the retailer's members-only experience during Black Friday, when Walmart+ members could shop all the great deals before anyone else," the company said in the announcement. Walmart+ costs $98 annually, or $12.95 per month, and offers members unlimited delivery service at no extra charge, savings and promotions and more. Walmart said on its earnings call last week that it is increasing capacity for delivery and pickup for Walmart+, but declined to share the number of subscribers. Walmart stock has slipped 0.5% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
SHOPPING
New York Post

Why Domino’s Pizza’s stock is plunging — and what it means for its CEO

Domino’s Pizza is shaking up its leadership after the company announced that it failed to meet its earnings goals — prompting the share price to drop some 8% on Tuesday. Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison will retire effective May 1 and he will be replaced by COO Russell Weiner, the company announced on Tuesday.
MARKETS
The Independent

Makers of KitKat and Durex hike prices of well-known brands as costs soar

KitKat and Nescafe maker Nestle has increased prices of its goods and warned of more rises on the way.Another company behind well-known household brands, Reckitt Benckiser, said it too was being forced to hike prices to reflect its soaring costs.The announcements are further bad news for households already facing the worst squeeze on living standards in decades. Nestle, which also makes Cheerios and Felix cat food, said it raised its prices by an average of 3.1 per cent in the last three months of 2021 compared with the same period the year before.It did not specify which products are now...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Kroger upbeat for 2022 as grocery demand, online deliveries power sales

Kroger forecast annual same-store sales and profit above market expectations on Thursday, encouraged by strong demand for its pick-up and delivery services and sustained home-cooking trends. Kroger has ramped up its online business, from loyalty programs to memberships for unlimited home deliveries, to draw in more customers and retain existing...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Top Analyst Downgrades Nike and Foot Locker, Says There’s a ‘Mistaken Belief’ Supply Chain Issues Have Improved

Click here to read the full article. While some top footwear players were optimistic that supply chain pressures would ease early in the new year, at least one analyst is sounding the alarm. “We are resetting most estimates and price targets to better reflect decreased visibility due to supply chain constraints, increased freight and materials costs and near-term headwinds as stimulus payments are lapped,” wrote Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser in an in-depth note to clients that detailed his forecast for top shoe brands and retailers. “It’s become clear to us, based on movement of stocks post earnings and discussions with investors...
RETAIL
Axios

Auto supply chain still sputtering

To get inflation under control, auto assembly lines have to run full-throttle. And despite some positive data points, things still seem to be sputtering. Driving the news: On the plus side, inventories of cars and parts surged 6.9% in December — the biggest jump on record — following a couple of months of revving car production, the Census Bureau reported Wednesday.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tesla Rival Lucid Cuts 2022 Production Target By Up To 40% Due To Extraordinary Supply Chain Issues

Luxury electric vehicle startup Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) on Monday significantly lowered production targets for this year, citing extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges. What Happened: The recently-listed electric vehicle maker, which has a manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, said it now expects to produce between 12,000 to...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Sourcing Journal

Abercrombie CEO Dissects ‘Fundamental Shift’ in Store Strategy

Click here to read the full article. While the rearview mirror shows inventory receipt delays and the Omicron surge hurting Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s fourth quarter results, the company’s focused on 2022 as it begins a new chapter as a net-store opener for the first time since 2008. In a Nutshell: Investors weren’t happy with fourth quarter results that missed Wall Street’s profit and sales estimates, sending shares of Abercrombie down 15.7 percent to $30.24 shortly after the start of trading on Wednesday. “Following inventory receipt delays that impacted the peak holiday selling period, sales trends initially improved as product began to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Nordstrom shares surge 32% as shoppers return to Rack stores

March 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) soared more than 32% on a faster-than-expected recovery at the company's off-price Rack outlets that raised hopes about the department store's ability to stanch further marketshare losses to bigger rivals. The company wrestled with severe shortages of women's apparel and shoes...
RETAIL
foodlogistics.com

Keeping Supply Chain Threats at Bay: Ensure Supply Chain Visibility

2021 was full of supply chain disruptions. From natural disasters and ransomware attacks to ships stuck at sea and a global pandemic that just won’t go away, the supply chain industry went from being upended to somewhat mended to now trying to overcome bottlenecks amid a workforce shortage. But,...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

