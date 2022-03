When we all look back on our lives, there is but one source of whimsy and silliness and rhyming that we can attribute to so many special moments in our lives, and that one source is Dr. Seuss. His silly cast of characters delighted us as kids during our family story time. When we got a little older...say a teenager, our angsty souls related so deeply to the Grinch and then it seemed like no graduation was complete without a copy of Oh the Places You'll Go as the perfect graduation gift sending us off into the great unknowns of adulthood. Once you come full circle and find yourself reading Dr. Seuss to your own kids, you realize his wise and silly words have been an integral part of your life and learning all along.

