Growing up, we’re told the absolute worst thing that can happen in a relationship is the object of our affection not returning our feelings. The idea of opening up to someone about your feelings and getting a rejection? We’ll do just about anything to avoid it. But I think I can one-up it: being vulnerable enough to put yourself out there to someone, open up your heart, and be hit with a “But we’re just casual, right?”

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO