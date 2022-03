The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice including $178,640 to Family Resource Center of Northwest Alabama Inc., $47,250 to Humane Society of Shelby County Inc., $719,840 to YWCA Central Alabama, $150,720 to Bessemer Cut Off Advocacy Center Inc., $335,000 to Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama and $231,440 to Turning Point.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 17 DAYS AGO