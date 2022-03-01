ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Cars trade gunfire in Sarasota, shooters sought

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department is searching for at least two people who were involved in a shooting on U.S. 301 last week.

Police said people in two cars were seen shooting at each other in the 3200 block of North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301), just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. No injuries were reported.

The department released surveillance images of the two vehicles, a gray Infiniti and a white sedan, and one person who appears to be carrying a weapon.

Those with information about the shooting or the person and vehicles pictured are asked to call Detective Jessica Sullivan at 941-263-6076 or email at Jessica.Sullivan@sarasotaFL.gov. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com or by calling 941-366-TIPS.

