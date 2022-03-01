Cars trade gunfire in Sarasota, shooters sought
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department is searching for at least two people who were involved in a shooting on U.S. 301 last week.
Police said people in two cars were seen shooting at each other in the 3200 block of North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301), just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. No injuries were reported.
The department released surveillance images of the two vehicles, a gray Infiniti and a white sedan, and one person who appears to be carrying a weapon.
Those with information about the shooting or the person and vehicles pictured are asked to call Detective Jessica Sullivan at 941-263-6076 or email at Jessica.Sullivan@sarasotaFL.gov. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com or by calling 941-366-TIPS.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 2