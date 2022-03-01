Over Eighteen Firefighters Battle Blaze in Fort Fairfield, Maine

A Woodstock man, already out on probation for manslaughter, is now facing charges for a police pursuit that ran through several towns. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the man arrested in connection with this pursuit is Ethan Rioux-Poulios, 26, of Woodstock. The incident began shortly after 5:00 Friday afternoon when Oxford Police received a report of a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was driving erratically on the Mechnic Falls Road in Oxford. Responding officers located the pickup northbound, near their police station on Route 26. The truck was seen passing vehicles recklessly, with oncoming traffic. As police pulled onto the roadway and tried to catch up to the truck, it was seen by witnesses striking other vehicles as it continued north.

OXFORD COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO