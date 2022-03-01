ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Fairfield, ME

Over Eighteen Firefighters Battle Blaze in Fort Fairfield, Maine

By Trent Marshall
 5 days ago
Multiple Local Agencies Battle Fire in Fort Fairfield. Over 18 firefighters from multiple northern Aroostook County fire and rescue departments battled a structure fire at 32 Brookview Ave in Fort Fairfield Monday. The call came into the Fort Fairfield Fire & Rescue around 11:53 a.m. Crews from Fort Fairfield...

Q 96.1

