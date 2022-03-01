ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Three SCTCC DECA Members Heading to International Competition

By Alex Svejkovsky
 6 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Three St. Cloud Technical & Community College DECA team members are heading to the International competition. Colby Peterson, Annalisa Gieser...

Strong (Her) Women’s Empowerment Conference Coming To St. Cloud

The third annual Strong (Her) women's empowerment event kicks off in Sartell this year on Saturday, April 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to focus on self-love and help women reach their full potential. The program hopes to educate women on how life can knock them off course with hardship, illness, and unexpected life events. It aims to teach women how to deal with trauma and reach their full potential.
Hoodie and Hat Policy Could Still Change in St. Cloud Schools

Students in the St. Cloud Area School District will not be allowed to wear hats, hoods, and other head coverings in class for the time being. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON this week. He says this issue will be brought before the school board in the coming weeks to revisit the policy. The board voted to continue with the current policy January 19th after students requested the change.
Sartell Educator Named to Top 10 Emerging Leaders List

SARTELL -- A Sartell-St. Stephen educator has been recognized as one of the states top emerging leaders. Curriculum Coordinator Megan Rogholt has been named one of 10 Emerging Leaders from the Minnesota Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development. The Emerging Leaders program is designed to promote collaborative learning and sharing,...
MN License Plate Benefitting FFA, 4H Clubs

ST. PAUL -- Specialized agricultural license plates are now available to Minnesotans. Minnesota FFA Foundation executive director Val Aarsvold says it took four legislative sessions to make it happen:. And during those four years of time though, what we really saw was people came out and said (they) wanted this...
