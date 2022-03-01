Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas offers new WWII Jeep exhibit

CLEVELAND (WJW)- You can find art in some of the most unexpected places in and around Cleveland and more often than before the art showcases people of color. It’s part of a growing shift to become more inclusive also happening in the art world. At the Cleveland Museum of...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus is offering $1 tickets for Presidents' Day!. Guests will receive $1 admission to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum on Monday, Feb. 21. The Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can...
Carnegie Museum of Art is inviting Pittsburghers to engage with the country’s history of labor and industry through a cultural lens. “Working Thought,” opening Saturday and running through June 26, enlisted 35 contemporary artists for an exhibit that examines the past and present of American labor and economic disparity. The museum is also featuring a series of programs, events and film screenings in conjunction with “Working Thought” that will run from March 10 through June 16.
The Watkins Museum of History will open an exhibit Friday about the lynching of three Black men that occurred near downtown Lawrence in 1882. To create the exhibit, Watkins partnered with the Lawrence/Douglas County Community Remembrance Project Coalition, which has been leading an ongoing project to commemorate the lynching and add a marker near the lynching site. An announcement about the exhibit, “Confronting the Past,” states that it seeks to include the lynching in the city’s broader history.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The start of a new month means there’s a new exhibit on display at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg. This new display includes nesting dolls that were created in Ukraine. Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission Rick Taylor says although the displays are planned...
BROWNINGTON — It is because of the trailblazing accomplishments, vision and perseverance of Vermont’s first-ever African-American legislator, Alexander Lucius Twilight, that the Old Stone House Museum exists and still stands as testimony to Twilight’s groundbreaking achievements. Spencer Kuchle, the associate director of collections and interpretation at the...
An annual Western Pennsylvania event honoring contributions and sacrifices of African Americans during this nation’s military conflicts will be held Thursday, undeterred by a pandemic that led organizers once again this year to move the in-person event online. The John L. Ford Sr. African American Heritage Celebration is offered...
The Veterans Museum Broomfield is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a new exhibit honoring the museum founders. World War II veterans Vic Boccard, Paul Murphy, John Atkinson, Bob Davenport and Bob Seeker – along with Bill Humphrey – were the “driving force” behind the establishment of the Broomfield museum.
Local museums are unveiling exhibits and scheduling events as COVID’s grip loosens. Montgomery Museum of Art & History is planning a move to spacious new digs in downtown Christiansburg, Wilderness Road Museum interpreters are plotting true historical drama, and Smithfield blacksmiths will show how to make new implements in old ways.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Museum of Art is hosting a Black History exhibit Saturday afternoon. There will be four exhibits at the museum displaying the art of the African American culture. This program will pay tribute to the people who made a difference during the Civil Rights Movement....
A St. Francis de Sales High School teacher on Tuesday encouraged her students to gather around a big glass box displaying a more than 100 million-year-old fossil near the entrance of a new exhibit at the Field Museum. She asked if they noticed how the fossil almost looked like it...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) are inviting the community to a new exhibit, Contemporary Ceramics: Mata Ortiz. “Mata Ortiz ceramics have evolved from their pre-Hispanic roots into a style that fully embraces modern innovation,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The History Museum on the Square has named a new executive director. Beginning March 1, 2022, Katie Turer will assume the role of Executive Director of the History Museum on the Square. She will be relieving John Sellars who’s held the position since 2005. As part of the transition, Sellars has been […]
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Figge Art Museum is introducing a new exhibition that allows visitors to look, listen, and learn about complicated issues surrounding the Mexican-American border. The Figge’s newest exhibition, “Border Cantos | Sonic Border,” brings together the sights and sounds of the nearly 2,000-mile Mexican-American border through...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art has a new exhibit named Contemporary Ceramics by Mata Ortiz that will be on display until June 5. Contemporary Ceramics explores Mata Ortiz’s distinctive pottery style which combines tradition with modern innovation. Led by works for the...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) and Barksdale Reading Institute (BRI) will host a ribbon cutting on Thursday, February 24 at 10:00 a.m. to unveil a new traveling exhibit, Rocky’s House. The exhibit promotes the literacy campaign Talk from the Start and its mission to raise awareness that talking to and with […]
SALISBURY — In 2019, Gary Freeze began a dive into the legacy of slavery in Rowan County and found some surprising results. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church hired the history scholar and retired Catawba College professor to perform some work for its Beloved Community project. The project has a few focuses, including racial justice and healing. The church asked Freeze to examine its own history with slavery by taking the list of the names of its members prior to the U.S. Civil War and answer the question “did they own slaves?”
