Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas offers new WWII Jeep exhibit

The Watkins Museum of History will open an exhibit Friday about the lynching of three Black men that occurred near downtown Lawrence in 1882. To create the exhibit, Watkins partnered with the Lawrence/Douglas County Community Remembrance Project Coalition, which has been leading an ongoing project to commemorate the lynching and add a marker near the lynching site. An announcement about the exhibit, “Confronting the Past,” states that it seeks to include the lynching in the city’s broader history.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO