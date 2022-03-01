ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas offers new WWII Jeep exhibit

By Chris McIntosh
wjhl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmett Casciato, Founder and Curator of the Veterans History...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

New Carnegie Museum of Art exhibit, film series examines history of American labor

Carnegie Museum of Art is inviting Pittsburghers to engage with the country’s history of labor and industry through a cultural lens. “Working Thought,” opening Saturday and running through June 26, enlisted 35 contemporary artists for an exhibit that examines the past and present of American labor and economic disparity. The museum is also featuring a series of programs, events and film screenings in conjunction with “Working Thought” that will run from March 10 through June 16.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carolinas#Curator
LJWORLD

New Watkins Museum exhibit traces history of 1882 lynching of 3 Black men, documents recent remembrance project

The Watkins Museum of History will open an exhibit Friday about the lynching of three Black men that occurred near downtown Lawrence in 1882. To create the exhibit, Watkins partnered with the Lawrence/Douglas County Community Remembrance Project Coalition, which has been leading an ongoing project to commemorate the lynching and add a marker near the lynching site. An announcement about the exhibit, “Confronting the Past,” states that it seeks to include the lynching in the city’s broader history.
LAWRENCE, KS
WLOX

New Pocket Museum exhibit has many ‘layers’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The start of a new month means there’s a new exhibit on display at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg. This new display includes nesting dolls that were created in Ukraine. Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission Rick Taylor says although the displays are planned...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Caledonian Record-News

Old Stone House Museum Exhibit Honors Black History Month

BROWNINGTON — It is because of the trailblazing accomplishments, vision and perseverance of Vermont’s first-ever African-American legislator, Alexander Lucius Twilight, that the Old Stone House Museum exists and still stands as testimony to Twilight’s groundbreaking achievements. Spencer Kuchle, the associate director of collections and interpretation at the...
BROWNINGTON, VT
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Black History Month: WWII veterans paved way for civil rights advances

An annual Western Pennsylvania event honoring contributions and sacrifices of African Americans during this nation’s military conflicts will be held Thursday, undeterred by a pandemic that led organizers once again this year to move the in-person event online. The John L. Ford Sr. African American Heritage Celebration is offered...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
World War II
Daily Camera

Veterans Museum Broomfield opens new exhibit to honor founders

The Veterans Museum Broomfield is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a new exhibit honoring the museum founders. World War II veterans Vic Boccard, Paul Murphy, John Atkinson, Bob Davenport and Bob Seeker – along with Bill Humphrey – were the “driving force” behind the establishment of the Broomfield museum.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Roanoke Times

On exhibit: NRV museums

Local museums are unveiling exhibits and scheduling events as COVID’s grip loosens. Montgomery Museum of Art & History is planning a move to spacious new digs in downtown Christiansburg, Wilderness Road Museum interpreters are plotting true historical drama, and Smithfield blacksmiths will show how to make new implements in old ways.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WTOK-TV

Meridian Museum of Art’s presents Black History exhibit Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Museum of Art is hosting a Black History exhibit Saturday afternoon. There will be four exhibits at the museum displaying the art of the African American culture. This program will pay tribute to the people who made a difference during the Civil Rights Movement....
MERIDIAN, MS
Chicago Sun-Times

New Field Museum exhibit brings to life Jurassic oceans

A St. Francis de Sales High School teacher on Tuesday encouraged her students to gather around a big glass box displaying a more than 100 million-year-old fossil near the entrance of a new exhibit at the Field Museum. She asked if they noticed how the fossil almost looked like it...
MUSEUMS
El Paso News

El Paso Museum of Art unveils new exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) are inviting the community to a new exhibit, Contemporary Ceramics: Mata Ortiz. “Mata Ortiz ceramics have evolved from their pre-Hispanic roots into a style that fully embraces modern innovation,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.
EL PASO, TX
KOLR10 News

History Museum on the Square announces new executive director

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The History Museum on the Square has named a new executive director. Beginning March 1, 2022, Katie Turer will assume the role of Executive Director of the History Museum on the Square. She will be relieving John Sellars who’s held the position since 2005. As part of the transition, Sellars has been […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KWQC

Figge Art Museum’s new ‘Border Cantos | Sonic Border’ exhibit offers new perspective on Mexican-American border

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Figge Art Museum is introducing a new exhibition that allows visitors to look, listen, and learn about complicated issues surrounding the Mexican-American border. The Figge’s newest exhibition, “Border Cantos | Sonic Border,” brings together the sights and sounds of the nearly 2,000-mile Mexican-American border through...
DAVENPORT, IA
KFOX 14

El Paso Museum of Art opens new exhibit showcasing pottery, ceramics

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art has a new exhibit named Contemporary Ceramics by Mata Ortiz that will be on display until June 5. Contemporary Ceramics explores Mata Ortiz’s distinctive pottery style which combines tradition with modern innovation. Led by works for the...
EL PASO, TX
WJTV 12

Mississippi Children’s Museum to host new traveling exhibit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) and Barksdale Reading Institute (BRI) will host a ribbon cutting on Thursday, February 24 at 10:00 a.m. to unveil a new traveling exhibit, Rocky’s House. The exhibit promotes the literacy campaign Talk from the Start and its mission to raise awareness that talking to and with […]
Salisbury Post

Rowan Museum’s Black history exhibit examines slavery in county, will become part of permanent display

SALISBURY — In 2019, Gary Freeze began a dive into the legacy of slavery in Rowan County and found some surprising results. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church hired the history scholar and retired Catawba College professor to perform some work for its Beloved Community project. The project has a few focuses, including racial justice and healing. The church asked Freeze to examine its own history with slavery by taking the list of the names of its members prior to the U.S. Civil War and answer the question “did they own slaves?”
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy