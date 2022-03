SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County is starting March by taking another step in the right direction when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic outlook. After February saw the community start to recover from January's surge in cases – averaging 935 new infections a day compared to nearly 4,200 the month before – health authorities have downgraded the local risk level for COVID-19 spread from "moderate" to "mild" for the first time since October.

