ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud’s Spring Art Crawl Is Slated For This Month

By Ashli Overlund
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's time to get out of the house, spread your arms and stretch your legs a bit. It's been a long snowy winter. Spring is knocking at our doorstep with an event you're not going to want to miss. The St. Cloud Downtown Council is once again holding its...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesotans Traveling More- Make Your Flight More Enjoyable

I love to fly. Mostly because you get to your destination in the amount of time it generally takes to drive across a state. But wow, do I ever get fidgety on a flight that is anything over 2 hours. So that pretty much limits me to anything other than flying to Ohio. And why would I do that, other than the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. But that's it.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud’s Oldest Park: Barden Park

The City of St. Cloud, Minnesota began as three cities: Upper, Lower and Middle towns, according to the city's website. The three were joined as one in 1856. Located on the campus of St. Cloud State University, Barden Park is actually older than the city itself! In fact, the park was dedicated three years before Minnesota was even a state!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Apple Cider Mini Donuts Coming To Waite Park Next Week!

North Star Mini Donuts is bringing their always-popular apple cider mini donuts to Waite Park's Back Shed Brewing on Friday, March 11th. ST CLOUD/WAITE PARK fans!!! We are SO excited to be back on the road kicking off the 2022 season in your neck of the woods! Set your alarms for our next pop up happening FRIDAY 3/11 at Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park from 4PM-8PM!
WAITE PARK, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Targeting Spooky Spring Panfish

As the weather starts to break and winter becomes visible in the rear-view mirror, anglers turn their thoughts to the next fishing season. For most of us, that means spring, ice-out panfish. I wouldn’t consider myself a panfish addict by any means, but I do love to eat crappies. Because...
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong (Her) Women’s Empowerment Conference Coming To St. Cloud

The third annual Strong (Her) women's empowerment event kicks off in Sartell this year on Saturday, April 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to focus on self-love and help women reach their full potential. The program hopes to educate women on how life can knock them off course with hardship, illness, and unexpected life events. It aims to teach women how to deal with trauma and reach their full potential.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Moorhead Brewery Perfectly Captures MN Winter in Hilarious Video

Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead perfectly captured the hopeless spirit of Minnesotans stuck indoors due to snow and bitter cold. Last week, one of Minnesota's most notable northerly breweries shared a short video on Instagram that Minnesotans everywhere could relate to. After yet another dumping of Minnesota winter snow and outdoor temperatures of fifteen below preventing folks from shoveling said snow, Moorhead's Junkyard Brewing Company posted a clever video depicting Minnesotans trapped indoors. In it, a man can be seen looking forlornly out the window. "Minnesotans who need to shovel and it's -15," reads a caption across the screen. The scene cuts to reveal what he's looking at -- mounds of snow outside. The scene cuts back to the man, who turns to look at the camera. "I don't think I could make it on the outside, Andy," he says, quoting Morgan Freeman's character in the film Shawshank Redemption. "I've been in here most of my life. I'm an institutional man now."
MOORHEAD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Calendars
1390 Granite City Sports

Valleyfair in Shakopee Will No Longer Do “ValleySCARE”

Over the years, Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee has turned into ValleySCARE the end of September through October leading up to Halloween. I have never been there, but apparently it's a little too scary for the little ones at night. Even though they did a "tame" version of Valley-scare during the daylight hours specifically for the younger kids, and the evening hours, after dark was directed more at young adults and adults.
SHAKOPEE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

See Dua Lipa At Target Center March 8

We're going to 'Blow Your Mind' with this one! We want to send you to See Dua Lipa's 'The Future Nostalgia Tour' LIVE Target Center on Tuesday, March 8!. And, we don't know you're probably 'Scared To Be Lonely' which is why we'll let you bring a friend, too!. Ready...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
1390 Granite City Sports

Banksy Exhibit Coming to Minneapolis at Secret Venue, Date & Time

The largest Banksy art exhibit ever assembled is coming to Minneapolis, but the venue, date and time are all a secret. An art exhibit featuring work of the world's most mysterious street artist is coming to Minnesota. "The Art of Banksy holds the world's largest collection of privately owned Banksy art," reads the Art of Banksy website. The "globally acclaimed showcase features original and authenticated works [including] prints, canvasses, screenprints, sculptures, unique works and limited-edition pieces mainly dated between the years 1997 to 2008, the period which resulted in Banksy’s most recognizable and well-known works."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

The Weekender: Canadian Brass, Perspectives and More!

ST. CLOUD -- We have a great lineup of fun and entertaining things to do around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy a few concerts at SCSU with their Perspectives Wind Ensemble show and Big Sing Concert, rock out to Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks paying tribute to CCR, check out one of the most popular brass ensembles in Canadian Brass at Collegeville, and catch a movie with the Kids Dream Family Film Series. Read more in The Weekender!
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Quality Cleaners in Downtown St. Cloud Closes

ST. CLOUD -- A long-time St. Cloud business has closed their doors. Quality Cleaners closed earlier this month after over 80 years in business. The owners tell WJON there were several factors in the decision, including the changing business environment brought on by the pandemic. While the business is no...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Reminder for Minnesota Anglers: Your Fishing License Expires February 28th

In 2021 I decided I wanted to get really into fishing. No reason, I just needed a new hobby to hyper-fixate on and fishing seemed like a great option. I'd been fishing before, I would go all the time as a kid, but in my adult life I just hadn't had the time for it until last summer. Based on the photo above of taken on the fishing opener last May, I'd say I had a pretty solid start to the season and the hobby.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy