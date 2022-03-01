ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Gun found in backpack at Pasco middle school; student arrested

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A student at Pineview Middle School was arrested Tuesday after they were caught having a gun at school, according to deputies.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies investigated the situation after another student informed officials about a gun on campus.

The weapon was found in a backpack, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said there were no threats made to the school, and no one was injured in the incident.

However, the sheriff’s office said it would be increasing security at the school for the day as a precaution.

The student who had the gun was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds.

GoFish
2d ago

The parents need to be arrested and charged. If you're going to be a lawful gun owner, it is your duty to keep your guns out of your kids hands.

Kerri Elizabeth
2d ago

this is why you don't leave your handguns where your kids can get them

