February 24, 2022 - Harmful blue-green algal toxins have been found in Pasadena Lake, according to a health alert. The City of St. Petersburg is warning the public to exercise caution around Pasadena Lake. The blue-green algae is a type of bacteria that is common in Florida's freshwater environments, according to the city. The public should not consume any fish from the lake or drink the water. The city is also advising people to not swim, use personal watercraft or let pets near the water. Warning signs will be posted around the lake to alert visitors.

