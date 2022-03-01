Bluefield Police arrest man after traffic stop

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to info released by Bluefield, WV Police Department, they arrested Joseph Sacra today, March 1, after Sacra attempted to flee a traffic stop.

Patrolman SD Copenhaver pulled over Sacra on Southbound Hwy 52 for a minor traffic offense. Sacra proceeded to flee the traffic stop and a pursuit took place on Maple St., Carolina Ave, Bryant St., Stadium Drive, College Ave, Maryland Ave and finally onto Reid Ave, where Sacra crashed his vehicle into a fence.

K-9 Unit Ace resting after making an arrest

Sacra then ran into someone’s front porch enclosure. Copenhaver deployed his K-9 unit Ace who then took down Sacra before he gained entry in the home on Reid Ave.

Sacra was arrested and is currently being held at Bluefield City Jail.

