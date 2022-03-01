ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Celebration Theater presents “The Way of the Broken”

By Chris McIntosh
wjhl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanda Blackley and Angie Grigsby from Celebration Theater, share...

www.wjhl.com

FOX21News.com

Funky Little Theater Company presents “HONKY TONK HISSY FIT”

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. The opening of Funky Little Theater company’s HONKY TONK HISSY FIT is making its way to the Westside Community Center. The award-winning Funky Little Theater Company is bringing together (most of) the cast and crew of A DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS CHRISTMAS for a ridiculously silly sequel!
PERFORMING ARTS
Daily Record

Kitchen Witches dinner theater will be presented March 11, 12

The Kitchen Witches dinner theater will be at the Abbey Event Center, located 2951 U.S. 50, on March 11 and 12. The play is a comedy about two cooking show hosts who are forced to work together on a new show–an ominous feat for them both. Written by Caroline Smith, the two “witches” are challenged with co-hosting a show that has been characterized as a bizarre cross between Jerry Springer and the Martha Stewart Show.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Fantasia Taylor and Danielle Brooks to Play Celie and Sofia in ‘The Color Purple’ Movie

Blitz Bazawule’s “The Color Purple” movie musical has found its Celie and Sofia in Fantasia Taylor and Danielle Brooks. Both actors reprise their respective roles from the stage musical, where Taylor made her Broadway debut as Celie in 2007 following her “American Idol” win, and Brooks earned a Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of Sofia in the 2015 revival. Taylor and Brooks’ casting was announced on Thursday as part of the ABC News special “Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising.” During the broadcast, “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis interviewed the women about reviving their roles for the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Wings, Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Actress Farrah Forke, Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, star of NBC's Wings and Lois and Clark: The New Adventure of Superman, died on Friday, February 25th at the age of 54. Forke's family announced that she passed away at her home in Texas after a long battle with cancer. She portrayed the helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on Wings from 1990-1997 through Seasons 4-6, and was a love interest for Tim Daly's Joe and Steven Weber's Brian Hackett. She also played attorney Mayson Drake on Season 2 of ABC's Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1994-1995.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Performing Arts
Theater & Dance
Deadline

‘A Holiday Spectacular’: Ann-Margret, Eve Plumb, Derek Klena, And Ginna Claire Mason To Star In Hallmark Christmas Movie

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark Channel has greenlit A Holiday Spectacular, a new Christmas movie starring Academy Award-nominated Ann-Margret, Eve Plumb, Tony Award-nominee Derek Klena, Ginna Claire Mason, and featuring the Radio City Rockettes. The movie will air as part of the 2022 Countdown to Christmas programming. A Holiday Spectacular was shot on location both in upstate New York and at Radio City Music Hall. The Rockettes were choreographed by their director and choreographer Julie Branam and will be featured throughout the film in various performance numbers and speaking roles. The story is set in 1958 when a Philadelphia...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Where You Recognize Kelly Peterson From

The CBS police show Blue Bloods will have many guest stars throughout its run. One character named Kelly Peterson was played by an actress. Do you know where you might have seen this actress before her turn as Peterson? We’ll tell you that actress Bebe Neuwirth played this character on the show. Let’s get some details about her past work with a little boost from Looper.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Alfred Sole Dies: ‘Alice, Sweet Alice’ Horror Film Director, Prolific TV Production Designer Was 78

Click here to read the full article. Alfred Sole, the prolific television production designer of Veronica Mars, Castle and MacGyver who had achieved cult-horror status with his 1976 film Alice, Sweet Alice featuring a 10-year-old Brooke Shields in a supporting role, died Feb. 14 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 78. His death was announced in a Facebook post by his cousin, filmmaker Dante Tomaselli. A cause of death was not specified. Sole had already written and directed the 1972 sexually explicit, low-budget film Deep Sleep when several years later – and after the first film had been pulled...
MOVIES
Calhoun County Journal

CAST Academy of Performing Arts presents Addams Family Young at JSU McClellan Theater

Join our CAST Academy of Performing Arts Students as they bring you their AYTE Competition show Addams Family Young @Part!. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family whom her parents have never met. She confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
ENTERTAINMENT
pilot.com

ARTworks Vass Presents “In The Abstract,” A Celebration of Contemporary Abstract Art

ARTworks Vass will showcase the original art of seven contemporary abstract artists during “In The Abstract” on Friday, Feb. 25, from 5-8 p.m. Featured artists include Jodi Ohl, Janis Loehr, Angela Hilliard, Karen Rushatz, Angela Price, Laurel Englehardt and Reggie Carde. Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be awarded during this free family-friendly event.
VASS, NC
Popculture

Hallmark Unveils Its April Movie Releases Lineup

Spring is almost here, and love is in the air at Hallmark. On Monday, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries released their full lineup of new movies coming in April 2022. The upcoming lineup of films that will begin rolling out on Saturday, April 2, includes six brand new films promising plenty of romance and thrills.
MOVIES
New Jersey Stage

Jersey City Theater Center presents Live Online Staged Reading of “The Bluebottles”

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) will present a live-streamed staged reading of "The Bluebottles" from South African playwright Deborah Vieyra on Saturday, March 12, at 12:00pm. E.T. The play, directed by Jacquelyn de Villiers, continues JCTC’s spotlight on current South African works as part of Voices International Theatre Festival.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

