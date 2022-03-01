Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Assigned to G League

Russell Westbrook has had an incredibly difficult season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it looks like his time with the team could come to an end as early as this offseason. Lakers legend James Worthy recently took some time to give some tough advice to the former MVP. “He’s...
Magic Johnson is one of the greatest players in NBA history. Many consider Magic Johnson's rookie year in the NBA the best ever, as he made the All-Star team in his rookie season, and helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the 1980 NBA Finals. He even improved upon that...
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Lakers will open a two-way slot for Wenyen Gabriel by waiving Sekou Doumbouya, tweets Jovan Buha of The Athletic. L.A.’s interest in Gabriel was reported Monday, but the team had to choose between unloading either Doumbouya or fellow two-way player Mason Jones. Doumbouya, a 21-year-old forward, got into...
On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
Hall of Fame shooting guard Dwyane Wade is a huge fan of Ja Morant. D-Wade has been vocal about how he believes the Memphis Grizzlies superstar is bound for greatness and just recently, the Miami Heat icon doubled down on his claim that Morant is going to be up there with the best of them many years from now.
Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant made an absolutely unreal shot to end the first half against the San Antonio Spurs. Grizzlies center Steven Adams delivered a full-court pass, which Morant caught in midair and nailed a stunning buzzer-beater. Here below you can see Morant's incredible buzzer-beater to end the...
The Golden State Warriors looked wounded entering their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, and they came out of it looking even more scarred. Despite star Stephen Curry playing impressively, the Warriors have now lost four of their five games. Their 129-114 defeat against the Timberwolves dropped them 43-19, with the Memphis Grizzlies breathing down their necks for the no. 2 spot in the Western Conference.
The Texas high school basketball state tournament produced a massive upset Tuesday night as McKinney knocked off national No. 1 Richardson 54-52 on a game-winning basket from SMU signee Alex Anamekwe with 1.3 seconds remaining. In a back-and-forth Class 6A regional quarterfinal contest played at the Culwell Center in Garland,...
LeBron James is a premier talent, someone that has consistently done things nobody else can since he arrived in the league in 2003. The King's ability to take over games and carry mediocre rosters to success in the playoffs is second to none, but it seems like he can't quite do that anymore at the age of 37.
The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
Allen Iverson, who was an elite scorer during his days in the NBA, is now admiring another young bucket-getter. Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant scored a career-high 52 points Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. He shot 22-of-30 from the field to help the Grizzlies beat the Spurs 118-105.
McBride was assigned to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Tuesday. McBride made just one appearance -- totaling two minutes during a Feb. 25 loss to the Heat -- during his latest stint at the NBA level. Fred Katz of The Athletic reports that the rookie second-round pick will likely join New York in Philadelphia on Wednesday following Westchester's contest against the Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.
Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
The Lakers seem destined to make some sort of wild move this offseason. With how bad things have been this year, going into the next season with essentially the same roster would be a disaster. It would also be a waste of one of LeBron James' final seasons. But what...
Primo has been assigned to the G League's Austin Spurs on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. San Antonio doesn't play against until Thursday, so Primo will presumably get some extra run in during his stint in the G League. The rookie guard made 10 appearances at the NBA level in February and averaged 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 19.1 minutes during those contests.
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a fourth consecutive defeat after they were beaten 132-111 by the Los Angeles Clippers. LeBron James scored 26 points and had eight rebounds but could not stop the Lakers losing. Reggie Jackson starred for the Clippers with 36 points, adding nine assists and eight rebounds.
Ja Morant scores a franchise record 52 points with a highlight-worthy dunk in a win over the Spurs (24-38) Monday night. The 22-year-old guard has led Memphis to 1st place in the Southwest Division and 3rd place in the entire Western Conference. They are creeping up on the Suns (49-12) and Warriors (43-18) who have led the league the entire season. The Grizzlies are playing their best basketball at the moment and show that they can compete with any team in the NBA.
