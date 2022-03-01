ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Former IU Basketball Player Hunkered Down In Ukraine

By Dan Spalding
inkfreenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON — Former Indiana guard Maurice Creek, who has been playing professionally in the Ukraine Superleague, remains hunkered down in the Eastern European country as it faces invasion from Russia. Creek had hoped to evacuate the country on Friday but was unsuccessful. “It’s bad today,” Creek told the...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Burrell said Sunday that individual EU countries had agreed to donate Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, and Ukraine's parliament said Monday that Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia had agreed to give the country more than 70 MiG-29s and Su-25s. A Ukrainian government official told Politico Monday that Ukrainian pilots were already in Poland to start the process of taking control of the 28 MiG-29s they are expecting to be donated. (Joseph Trevithick at The Drive explains why he's skeptical.)
ADVOCACY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Live updates: Russia says its ready for talks with Ukraine

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says Russia is ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukrainian officials. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send the delegation in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's offer to discuss a non-aligned status for Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Shropshire Star

Elite US troops land in Poland near border with Ukraine

President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen elite US troops have been seen landing in south-eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Impossible Suddenly Became Possible

History has accelerated; the impossible has become possible. Shifts that no one imagined two weeks ago are unfolding with incredible speed. As it turns out, nations are not pieces in a game of Risk. They do not, as some academics have long imagined, have eternal interests or permanent geopolitical orientations, fixed motivations or predictable goals. Nor do human beings always react the way they are supposed to react. Last week, nobody who was analyzing the coming war in Ukraine imagined that the personal bravery of the Ukrainian president and his emotive calls for sovereignty and democracy could alter the calculations of foreign ministers, bank directors, business executives, and thousands of ordinary people. Few imagined that the Russian president’s sinister television appearances and brutal orders could alter, in just a few days, international perceptions of Russia.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice Creek
Person
George Washington
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia-Ukraine: Biden warns of 'bloody, destructive war' if Russia invades Ukraine: LIVE UPDATES

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued that possibilities for talks haven’t been exhausted. Lavrov said Washington has offered to discuss limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures. Report on Russia-Ukraine conflict features Ukrainian neo-Nazi militant group training civilians. A report that aired...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Basketball Player#Russia#Ncaa Tournament#Eastern European#The Herald Times#Superleague#American#Eurobasket Com#Colonials
AOL Corp

Americans, Canadians answer Ukraine call for foreign fighters

(Reuters) - A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion. With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and Canadians told...
MILITARY
TMZ.com

19-Year-Old Ukrainian Biathlete Yevhen Malyshev Killed In War With Russia

Yevhen Malyshev -- a former Ukrainian biathlete -- lost his life while defending his country in the war with Russia ... officials announced Wednesday. He was only 19 years old. The International Biathlon Union's executive board released a statement confirming the tragic news earlier this week ... saying Malyshev died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

As Russian troops mass in Belarus, nerves start to fray at Ukraine border

At the Senkivka border crossing in northern Ukraine, nothing is out of the ordinary. Trucks pass through, carefully negotiating the icy conditions at the intersection with both Belarus and Russia. But across the border in Belarus, thousands of Russian troops have been deployed for military exercises that the Kremlin has...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Germany

Comments / 0

Community Policy