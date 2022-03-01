ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Expected To Have `Heavy' Workout Today In Sioux Falls

By Shandel Richardson
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will continue his attempt to rejoin the lineup with what hopes to be an intense workout Tuesday in Sioux Falls. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the staff will keep evaluating Oladipo, who has yet to play this season because of quadriceps...

www.yardbarker.com

