Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Expected To Have `Heavy' Workout Today In Sioux Falls

Q: It would be fun to see Victor Oladipo starting a few games. — S.F. A: Maybe fun for Victor Oladipo, but I doubt that Erik Spoelstra has such a role planned in light of the ongoing success of the current lineup. Now, upon Victor’s return could there be nights when Jimmy Butler or Kyle Lowry are unavailable and then he starts? Certainly. But it would appear that finding the best combinations alongside the reserves, at least for now, would be the staff’s preference. The Heat need to see how Victor operates with Tyler Herro, Dewayne Dedmon, and possibly with Caleb Martin and Max Strus, as well. If there is a starting role in Victor’s Heat future, a consistent starting role, that likely would come down to whether Spoelstra overhauls for the playoffs, as he has been wont to do. But even at the end of Thursday’s game in Brooklyn, you could see how one more veteran backcourt presence could make a difference. So first unit? Second unit? What the Heat have to see is if Victor can fit in with the closing unit.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO