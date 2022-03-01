ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Four-star CB Rodrick Pleasant schedules visit to Texas in March

By Cami Griffin
 6 days ago
Four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant announced his top 13 schools on Feb. 1 and now he’s scheduling visits with many of those programs.

Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Boston College, Cal, Oregon, Ole Miss, Penn State, UCLA, USC and Utah are all in the mix to land the Junipero Serra product.

Pleasant has a few ties to the Longhorns, as he is the former teammate of Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy and his father’s side of the family is from the area.

He is rated the No. 9 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of California, according to 247Sports. Greg Biggins of 247Sports recently reported that Pleasant has locked in a visit to Texas March 23-26.

Terry Joseph is the DB coach and I like him a lot. Maalik Murphy is already out there and I’m going to have him show me around. I know he loves it there and I think Texas is a great school and I’m looking forward to seeing how well I fit in there.”

Pleasant will also be visiting Georgia on March 11-13, and he’s hoping to see either Cal or USC for their Junior Day on March 5. Attending Oregon’s spring game in April is on the schedule as well.

