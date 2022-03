UiPath helps automate manual processes, improving the efficiency and productivity of its customers. UiPath (PATH) is seemingly the perfect stock to own for a digital world. It enables its customers to automate manual processes, improving the efficiency and performance of the overall organization. The stock has tumbled along with the rest of the tech sector on rising interest rate fears and the rising tensions in Ukraine. This has presented an attractive buying opportunity as I expect the company to continue growing rapidly over the long term. I rate the stock a buy with substantial upside over the next decade.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO