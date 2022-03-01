ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday marks the first day of meteorological spring; here’s what that means

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
 5 days ago
Meteorological Spring March 1 marks the first day of meteorological spring.

PITTSBURGH — If you’re ready for spring, you don’t have to wait any longer!

March 1st marks the first day of meteorological spring. It’s the day weather people flip the calendar from winter to spring. Most of us are familiar with the more popular “astronomical” spring which occurs when the sun’s rays are directly over the equator. That “spring” comes March 20th this year.

The meteorological seasons are grouped by month to better reflect temperatures trends. March, April and May are the three months of the year with the greatest growth in average temperatures. So, that is considered spring. June, July and August are the three warmest months of the year (on average) and are dubbed summer.

It also makes it easier to keep track of seasonal averages when you’re dealing with just the months of the year and not trying to figure out whether spring started on March 20, 21 or 22 of each given year (thanks Leap Year).

Spring Dates

