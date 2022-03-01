ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fable Bamboo Nesting Tray Set

Food52
 6 days ago

This set comes with not one, but two nesting trays, and you’ll be glad once you get your hands on ‘em....

food52.com

Food52

Plastic Hummus...Can it be saved?

So I was watching Delicious Destinations & had a major hankering for some authentic hummus. I had 2 cans of organic chickpeas instead of dried, so I followed this epicurious recipe: https://www.epicurious..... For the first time, I actually peeled the skins off (never again) the chickpeas and then I boiled...
FOOD & DRINKS
yourerie

Best bamboo bath mat

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Bamboo has become a trendy household material due to its sustainability, durability and stylish look. Bamboo products have a look that’s versatile enough to be used in homes with aesthetics ranging from modern to eclectic. Bamboo bath mats are no exception to this. Bath mats made from bamboo are a great alternative to a more traditional fabric or plastic bath mats, thanks to their water rot resistance and sturdiness.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

HMM W Recycled Glass Mug

There’s a whole lot more to the W Glass than meets the eye. Born out of a collaboration between HMM design studio and Taiwan-based Spring Pool Glass, this mug is made by local craftspeople out of 100% recycled glass. You’ll wanna take a close look at that beveled edge, too: It has twelve sides inspired by the hours of a clock, and the circular inner surface makes for no-fuss cleaning. The handle’s heat-proof—how convenient—and there’s a tapered bottom for easy stacking. Just add a spot of tea and a biscuit (on this matching plate, of course) and you’re golden.
ENVIRONMENT
Food52

10 Budget-Friendly Costco Products With Cult Followings

Shopping at Costco is always an experience. Aside from the perks of membership-only deals and a literal warehouse’s worth of every grocery store item you can think of, there’s something to be said about buying the most beloved mainstream food and drink in bulk. But over the years,...
SHOPPING
Food52

L.A. Burdick Chocolate Bird's Nest

We wish we could’ve been there to see this nest get built. It’s completely handmade, since it was shaped by hand from caramelized almond slivers covered in dark chocolate. Oh, and about those eggs nestled inside: They come in a medley of milk, dark, and white chocolate, and each one’s filled with creamy ganache. (They’re hand-decorated, too.) If this treat doesn’t get the spring festivities going, we’re not sure what will.
ANIMALS
Esquire

The 20 Coolest Valet Trays for Staying Organized

I figured that, at some point, at some moment in time along the way of life, you just become the sort of person that doesn't forget where they put their keys. The kind of person that never has to set aside time to look for their wallets because they already know where their wallet is. They always know where their wallet is. Not so.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

HMM Handmade Amber Glass Woven Plate

It may take two to tango, but it takes three to make a plate this special. It comes out of a three-way collaboration by HMM design studio, Taiwan-based fusion restaurant AKAME, and Spring Pool Glass. The inspiration? The woven shell-flower baskets crafted by Taiwan’s indigenous people. It’s made entirely from recycled glass, and that woven pattern you see is craftsmanship at its very peak. Do yourself a favor and snap up a few—it’s just the ticket for snacks and desserts, plus it’s happily stackable. Just don’t forget the matching mug.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Milo by Kana Cast Iron Classic Dutch Oven, 3.5QT

We love ourselves a good Dutch oven, and Milo’s 5.5-quart cast-iron pot is definitely one of ‘em. But what if you’re only cooking for two? Well, that’s where this 3.5-quart size shines. Designed for smaller batches but still roomy enough for all the classics, it’ll get to work as a stock pot, casserole dish, steamer pot, soda bread baker…whatever you need it to be. The glassy enamel coating means cleanup is a breeze, and you’ll never have to season it along the way. And just to give an extra boost to its durability: This one comes with a lifetime warranty.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Food52

The Command Strip Step You Simply Cannot Skip

Command Strips are quite possibly one of the greatest inventions of the 21st century. I’m not being hyperbolic here, either. They started off revolutionizing the art-hanging process, and have since expanded into other products like shelving and storage solutions, from picture ledges, jewelry organizers and key holders. I have several of them in my home: for mounting wall art, hanging the dog’s leash on a hook by the door, and organizing hats and bags in the closet.
ELECTRONICS
FOX21News.com

Best ice cube tray

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For those who do not have an ice maker of their own, ice cube trays are an essential kitchen tool for getting a lot of ice in a short amount of time. Although a seemingly inexpensive purchase, you can use them for a variety of different house projects as well, from making soaps to molding candles. Tovolo Perfect Cube Ice Mold Trays have deep wells for making long-lasting, dense ice cubes.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Throw Out Your Kitchen Sponge ASAP—Yes, Really

If you’ve been mulling over whether or not it’s time to buy or replace a dishwasher, here’s the information that could put you over the edge: There are 54 billion bacterial cells on a single cubic centimeter of the average kitchen sponge. They are breeding grounds for all types of germs and bacteria. Dishwashers are naturally a much more sanitary way to wash and disinfect dishes, utensils, glasses, and some cookware (but don’t you dare put your cast iron in there).
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Why You Need a Kitchen Scale (& Which Ones to Buy)

My formative years in the kitchen make up the era I like to call “cooking B.S.,” or cooking before scale. And that’s the almighty kitchen scale because those years—excuse my language—were a load of B.S. They involved me slowly dripping honey into a 1 cup measure only to have a quarter of it get stuck inside, and tightly packing as much flour into that same cup because at the time, I was unaware of the spooning and leveling trick. Every time, I settled for bone-dry cake doorstops and a giant trove of dirty cups and spoons.
RECIPES
Food52

Roasted Carrot & Harissa Galette

It’s the free-form, effortless nature of galettes that I find most attractive. Not constrained by the walls of a pie pan or the expectation of perfectly straight edges, it’s a beautifully humble, rustic bake that looks a little different every time you make it. This savory version with its crisp, flaky crust and colorful, spicy filling is light enough to take along for a picnic and filling enough for a weeknight dinner.
RECIPES
Food52

An Ode to a New Icon: The Studio Desk Lamp

Late last year Schoolhouse, the lighting and home goods company based in Portland, became part of the Food52 family. As Schoolhouse joins Food52’s community of brands, our editorial team has been doing a deep (and delightful!) dive into Schoolhouse’s iconic lighting collection. Founded in 2003, Schoolhouse was born...
HOME & GARDEN
Food52

The Four Essential Cooks I Turn to Again and Again

I have a cookbook collection that numbers well over 1,000 volumes. Seriously. And I use them. Not every single one every day, it’s true. But I read all of them—for inspiration, for facts, for specific recipes, for styles, for ingredient information, for techniques, and just for fun. But there are a handful of books and writers that I go back to constantly. These are the ones I call “The Essentials.”
RECIPES
TravelNoire

Inside SFER IK: Azulik Bamboo Museum

Head into the jungle in Tulum, Mexico and you’ll find the SFER IK Museum inside of the Azulik Resort and Hotel. A stunning, biophilic design created by Eduardo Neira or Roth, SFER IK is a modern wonder filled with natural and manmade elements. A combination of lush greenery and...
MUSEUMS
Food52

Pączki Deserve More Than a Day

Mardi Gras is also Pączki Day, but these Polish doughnut-esque delicacies (say: poinch-kee) deserve more than 24 hours in their honor. Around the world, various cultures celebrate the last days before Lent with various dishes or parties designed to use up all the soon-to-be-forbidden ingredients. Traditionally the Eastern European holiday for fried dough was Fat Thursday, or the final Thursday before Ash Wednesday, but over time in the U.S. it merged with all the other pre-Lent celebrations like Pancake Day and Mardi Gras, and now everyone can eat sweets together and/or twice.
FESTIVAL
Times-Republican

Empty Nest tidbits

With the Pandemic, we’ve been doing a lot of Zoom church attendance. Ginnie still showers and gets dressed up like we’re actually going to church. She says it doesn’t feel right viewing church in our jammies. I point out that the preacher and other Zoom attendees can’t see anything more than our heads, if even that. She says it doesn’t matter, that God can see us. How can I argue? Now me, I’m in my sweats, having just finished a workout on the elliptical and feeling spiritual. However, I have to agree with Ginnie to a certain extent. If it’s a “Communion Sunday” and we’re home, it doesn’t feel or taste right using OJ and toast for the Communion Elements.
RELIGION
Food52

Everyone Loves Their Air Fryer—But How Does it Actually Work?

They’re all the rage in health-conscious circles for “frying” food without added oil, and anyone who loves all things crispy can’t get enough of theirs...but, err, what is an air fryer? It’s a question that might feel silly to ask since everyone from your grandmother to that super-popular food blogger is using one almost daily. But have no fear, plenty of “food people” have a hard time coming up with a definition. We're de-mystifying this ultra-popular kitchen appliance below.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Milo by Kana Cast Iron Cookware Set

This cookware set is taking kitchens by storm, and that enameled cast iron has something to do with it. Each piece here heats ultra-evenly and holds onto that heat, thanks to the cast iron it’s built from. Done cooking? No problem—the enameled finish cleans up nice and easy, and it’ll even zip through the dishwasher. Unlike traditional cast iron, these pans come pre-seasoned and won’t need a lick of seasoning, ever. They’ll be making their rounds, too: Both the Dutch oven and skillet are every-stovetop-compatible (induction included) and oven-friendly up to 500 degrees.
LIFESTYLE

