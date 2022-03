Jonah Goldberg, one of the two conservative political analysts who resigned from Fox News Channel in colorful fashion over the direction of its coverage, is joining CNN as a contributor, the WarnerMedia network confirmed Monday. Goldberg, a longtime editor at National Review and a founder of The Dispatch, will appear on CNN programs as news networks gear up for the 2022 midterm elections. He and another popular conservative commentator, Stephen Hayes, took to the “Media Equation” column of The New York Times in November to say they were cutting ties with Fox News Channel, where they had been contributors since 2009....

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 24 DAYS AGO