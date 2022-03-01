ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SD man guilty in sex trafficking sting gets 14 years in prison

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man indicted in an undercover sex trafficking sting during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. Christopher Truax was found guilty last November of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, a federal charge that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

According to prosecutors, Truax set up a time and place to meet a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl after the two texted and chatted online. An undercover agent was posing as the girl. When Truax went to the predetermined location to meet the girl, he was instead met by law enforcement agents and arrested.

