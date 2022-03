SAGINAW, MI — A parolee is back behind bars after tossing drugs from his car as he led police on a chase that traversed both sides of the Saginaw River. Just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, a Michigan Department of Corrections agent and a Saginaw police officer went looking for a 54-year-old parolee. A Saginaw County judge had recently issued a bench warrant for the parolee, who was also on probation.

