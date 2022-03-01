ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Packers in Negotiations with Aaron Rodgers' Camp on NFL-Record Contract

By Keith Cummings
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 2 days ago

While the NFL world waits for Aaron Rodgers to make his intentions known, front-office execs are battling for position to make a run at the four-time MVP. It’s no secret that the Denver Broncos and GM George Paton covet Rodgers, but wresting him away from the Green Bay Packers will require a significant number of dominoes to fall in just the right way.

Looking over the shoulder at what other teams might do is part of the game and Paton knows that a hot market for Rodgers translates to a bigger price tag to acquire him. Rodgers might opt to stay put in Green Bay, he could retire or request a trade.

As Ian Rapoport reported, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is putting together a record-breaking deal in the event of the veteran QB deciding to stay. This comes on the heels of Green Bay hiring Rodgers' old QBs coach Tom Clements, with whom he won a Super Bowl back in 2010, in an effort to woo him back into the fold.

"He has not announced his decision yet," Rapoport said on NFL Total Access. However, behind the scenes, I'm told that the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers' representation are working on a deal. Nothing is done but they're having discussions, they're having negotiations to have a deal, hopefully for them, ready to go if and when Aaron Rodgers firmly and finally decides he wants to return. No surprise, this would be a short-term deal that would make Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL. Of course, that is what the reigning MVP deserves and likely what he will get."

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Gutekunst has been reworking some of the contracts of Green Bay's established veterans so he can reorganize the team's finances to accommodate a Rodgers mega-extension. Indeed, buzz around the league predicts Rodgers' potential new contract to be worth $50 million per year.

As crazy as that number may seem, it’s not likely to deter the cap-flexible Broncos. That being said, it’s still an astonishing fortune to outlay on a 38-year-old quarterback.

Clearly, Gutekunst feels the best way to Rodgers' heart is through his wallet, but by way of a swift counterpunch, the Packers' GM will find several rival teams to be more than willing to match his offer dollar for dollar in the event of a trade materializing. Such a development would require Rodgers to say he wants out of Green Bay.

This leaves the Broncos in a position where, at the very least, they know how much money it'll take to make Rodgers happy, should he request a trade. More clarity could come as soon as this week, with rumors circulating that Rodgers will finally announce a decision.

In the meantime, behind the scenes, the number-crunchers in Dove Valley and around the NFL will be working overtime to get their own contract proposals ready for inspection. Just in case.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers GM Has Surprising Admission On Aaron Rodgers Talk

There’s league-wide speculation that a number of teams have reached out to the Packers inquiring about Aaron Rodgers and the organization’s asking price to get him. According to Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, that’s simply not true. Gutekunst revealed on Tuesday that not a single NFL GM has...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Season

Until the Packers officially receive a decision from Aaron Rodgers, the NFL world will discuss the MVP’s future in the league. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates predicted who’ll be the starting quarterback for each team next season. Though it might not be a flashy pick, Yates believes Rodgers will remain on the Packers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Aaron Rodgers
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams plans, Bucs' post-Brady move, latest from NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS – The Green Bay Packers are doing whatever they can to keep the Aaron Rodgers era going. That much we know. Sources with multiple teams who have interest in acquiring the future Hall of Fame quarterback remain skeptical he will see the market. What they know for sure is that Packers brass is trying to find the means to retain Rodgers and keep at least a healthy semblance of the roster intact to make a run at a Lombardi with him in 2022. According to these rival general managers, the Packers will do whatever they have to do to create enough room to franchise star receiver Davante Adams, knowing that any plan to re-recruit Rodgers that doesn't include Adams is a lost cause.
NFL
NESN

This Aaron Rodgers Remark From Packers GM Is Tough To Believe

Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t committed to playing for the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 NFL season, which should be a welcomed sight for quarterback-needy teams across the league. If Rodgers no longer wants to call Lambeau Field home — which still is on the table at this juncture...
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Gm#The Green Bay Packers#Broncos News#Green Bay
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ decision deadline gets clarity from Packers GM

Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on his future with the Green Bay Packers, and he hasn’t really given any indication when he’ll announce his plans. Fortunately, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst hinted that it won’t be long now before fans hear from Rodgers. According to the Green Bay exec, the expectation is the veteran QB will inform the team of his decision before free agency opens on March 16. That means there is a possibility Rodgers makes his decision in the next couple of days.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL combine 2022: Georgia star WR George Pickens says he wants to play with Packers, Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are focused on keeping Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams this offseason, but even if they do succeed in their mission, the Packers need to add a legitimate wide receiver for this offense to reach its potential. They passed on Elijah Moore in the draft last year and drafted quarterback Jordan Love instead of Tee Higgins or Michael Pittman Jr. in 2020. This year should be different.
NFL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Potential Aaron Rodgers deal has 'no new updates,' Packers GM says

GREEN BAY, Wis. - There were "no new updates" on the Aaron Rodgers front, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. Gutekunst said "not a single person" has called about a trade for the reigning NFL MVP despite rumors he’s set to become a hot commodity on the trade market. The Packers general manager said he expected to find out what Rodgers wants to do before the new league year begins March 16.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jackson Mahomes Speaks Out To Media: NFL World Reacts

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes, craves the spotlight. He’ll do almost anything to get it. However, he’s not willing to deal with the consequences that often come with that course of action. Jackson took to Instagram this week complaining about how he’s portrayed by the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Have the Packers truly received no calls about Aaron Rodgers?

Twice in recent days, Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst has made a comment about quarterback Aaron Rodgers that, given the players’ supersensitive nature, could potentially complicate ongoing efforts to lure him back to Green Bay. Last week, Gutekunst said he didn’t promise to trade Rodgers in 2022. This week, Gutekunst said he has received no trade calls for Rodgers.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

Comments / 0

Community Policy