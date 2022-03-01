Report: Packers in Negotiations with Aaron Rodgers' Camp on NFL-Record Contract

While the NFL world waits for Aaron Rodgers to make his intentions known, front-office execs are battling for position to make a run at the four-time MVP. It’s no secret that the Denver Broncos and GM George Paton covet Rodgers, but wresting him away from the Green Bay Packers will require a significant number of dominoes to fall in just the right way.

Looking over the shoulder at what other teams might do is part of the game and Paton knows that a hot market for Rodgers translates to a bigger price tag to acquire him. Rodgers might opt to stay put in Green Bay, he could retire or request a trade.

As Ian Rapoport reported, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is putting together a record-breaking deal in the event of the veteran QB deciding to stay. This comes on the heels of Green Bay hiring Rodgers' old QBs coach Tom Clements, with whom he won a Super Bowl back in 2010, in an effort to woo him back into the fold.

"He has not announced his decision yet," Rapoport said on NFL Total Access. However, behind the scenes, I'm told that the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers' representation are working on a deal. Nothing is done but they're having discussions, they're having negotiations to have a deal, hopefully for them, ready to go if and when Aaron Rodgers firmly and finally decides he wants to return. No surprise, this would be a short-term deal that would make Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL. Of course, that is what the reigning MVP deserves and likely what he will get."

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Gutekunst has been reworking some of the contracts of Green Bay's established veterans so he can reorganize the team's finances to accommodate a Rodgers mega-extension. Indeed, buzz around the league predicts Rodgers' potential new contract to be worth $50 million per year.

As crazy as that number may seem, it’s not likely to deter the cap-flexible Broncos. That being said, it’s still an astonishing fortune to outlay on a 38-year-old quarterback.

Clearly, Gutekunst feels the best way to Rodgers' heart is through his wallet, but by way of a swift counterpunch, the Packers' GM will find several rival teams to be more than willing to match his offer dollar for dollar in the event of a trade materializing. Such a development would require Rodgers to say he wants out of Green Bay.

This leaves the Broncos in a position where, at the very least, they know how much money it'll take to make Rodgers happy, should he request a trade. More clarity could come as soon as this week, with rumors circulating that Rodgers will finally announce a decision.

In the meantime, behind the scenes, the number-crunchers in Dove Valley and around the NFL will be working overtime to get their own contract proposals ready for inspection. Just in case.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!