F-16 makes emergency landing at Tulsa International Airport

F-16

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport [TIA] has confirmed that an F-16 experiencing flight issues has made an emergency landing.

The F-16 began experiencing problems about 40 miles away from the airport. Then, headed to TIA.

TIA confirms that the plane landed safety. At this time, they did not know what problems the aircraft was experiencing.

FOX23 will update this story when more information is confirmed.

©2022 Cox Media Group