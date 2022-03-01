ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

El Al Flight Makes Unscheduled Stop to Offload Violent Passenger

By Hana Levi Julian
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA direct El Al Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Tel Aviv made...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Flight diverted to Houston to remove three unruly passengers

An AeroMéxico flight from Toronto to Mexico City was diverted to Houston early Thursday morning to remove three passengers who appeared to be intoxicated. AeroMéxico Flight 617 landed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston at 3:42 a.m., according to flight tracking site FlightAware. The passengers, two men...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Shropshire Star

Falkirk cabbie drives passengers to Heathrow after flight is cancelled

John Murphy, of Elite Central Travel, was determined to make sure his passengers did not miss out on their Caribbean cruise. A minicab driver took his passengers more than 400 miles to Heathrow Airport to ensure they could still go on holiday after a connecting flight from Scotland was cancelled.
WORLD
ComicBook

PewDiePie Visited by Police After Internet Purchase

During a recent YouTube video, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg revealed that police recently visited his home in the UK after he purchased a Balisong knife online via Wish. As you may know, the Balisong knife is illegal in the UK, like it is in some states in the US. For PewDiePie, the Balisong is used as a fidget toy. During his videos and streams, you can sometimes see him fidgeting with it. And this is presumably what he told the police when they came knocking on his door to enquire why he was purchasing a balisong knife online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Motorcyclist, 20, dies after collision with car

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car. The crash happened near the junction of Hutton Road and Crompton Road in the Handsworth area of Birmingham just after 15:30 GMT on Saturday. West Midlands Police said the man, 20, was treated at the roadside, but died before he...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Al Airlines
Reuters

Israeli airline El Al narrows losses in quarter as tourism resumes

JERUSALEM, March 3 (Reuters) - Israeli airline El Al reported a narrower loss in the fourth quarter as revenue more than doubled after the country began reopening its borders to foreign tourists. Its auditors, however, attached a "going concern" warning in the aftermath of the pandemic. Sales had plummeted at...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy