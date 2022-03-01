ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Darryl Shaw retiring as BluePearl CEO to focus on Ybor City developments

By Jay Cridlin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdJbV_0eSUVXcH00
Darryl Shaw, shown in an old BluePearl Veterinary Services photo, will retire as the company's CEO in April. [ BluePearl ]

Darryl Shaw is retiring as CEO of the Tampa veterinary company he co-founded in order to focus on his extensive Ybor City real estate development portfolio.

In a statement, Shaw said that after more than 25 years in the veterinary business, he’ll retire in April to focus on building out a key piece of Tampa life and history.

“I have always had a love for animals and building a world-class veterinary specialty clinic and emergency hospital with my brother has always been a dream of mine,” Shaw said. “We have now achieved that dream and assembled a tremendous team of dedicated professionals who share my passion for animal care, and seeing Blue Pearl grow to where it is today has been extremely rewarding.

“But now I am ready to devote my time and energy on another passion, the careful and thoughtful development of a neighborhood that honors and protects the character of Ybor while connecting with the surrounding area.”

Shaw and his brother Neil started BluePearl Veterinary Partners under the name Florida Veterinary Specialists in 1996, changing the name in 2008. Their father had been a vet, and so was Neil.

“I answered the phones at the front desk and walked the dogs in the back, and they did everything in between,” Shaw told the Tampa Tribune in 2012.

BluePearl operated the nation’s largest network of specialty animal care hospitals when it was acquired in 2015 by Mars Veterinary Health, which operates 2,500 clinics in more than 20 countries.

Over the past decade-plus, Shaw has put his Ivy League business education and Northwestern MBA to use investing in Ybor City real estate through a series of limited liability corporations.

Shaw and various partners have spent well over $110 million on properties in and around Ybor City. Among them: A 50-acre tract under development for a multi-use project dubbed Gas Worx; and the former home of one of Tampa Bay’s largest public companies, Kforce, which Shaw purchased last year for $24 million and has been considered a potential site for a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium.

Tampa City Council in January approved a handful of rezoning requests tied to the Gas Worx development, which would stretch from Fifth Avenue South to Adamo Drive, and east-west from the former Tampa Park Apartments to 15th Street S — land on which Shaw and his partners have spent $70 million since 2014. The project would include as many as 5,000 residences, 150,000 square feet of retail space and 500,000 square feet of office space.

Shaw could not be reached for comment through BluePearl or a personal spokesperson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Sunshine Skyway and Pier’s Bending Arc join Tampa Bay landmarks lit to support Ukraine

Two additional local landmarks are lighting up to stand with the people of Ukraine. Janet Echelman, the artist behind the Bending Arc sculpture at the St. Pete Pier, designed a new light scheme for her piece on Thursday. And for one week starting tonight, the Sunshine Skyway will be illuminated with the colors of the Ukraine flag, a Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson confirmed.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Ybor City, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Business
Tampa Bay Times

46th-Floor Amenity Sky Lounge Captures Breathtaking Views

With 400 Central anticipated to be the tallest residential building on Florida’s gulf coast, the private Sky Lounge Observatory on the 46th floor will offer residents an unobstructed panoramic view from Tampa Bay to the Gulf of Mexico, revealing the best views in St. Petersburg. The private amenity deck consists of thoughtfully composed interior and exterior spaces perfect for intimate sunset gatherings or large-scale entertaining set in the height of luxury at the highest point in St. Petersburg.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Tampa City Council#South Tampa#New Tampa#The Tampa Tribune#Mars Veterinary Health#Northwestern Mba#Worx#Tampa Bay#Kforce
Tampa Bay Times

Strawberry shortcake named Florida’s official dessert. But what about Key Lime pie?

Florida loves its Key Lime pie. We love it so much that it’s the state’s official pie. But now Florida has a new state dessert, too. On Friday, a bill to make strawberry shortcake — with a “healthy dollop” of Florida-made whipped cream — the state’s official dessert passed in the House and is on its way to the governor’s desk. The House passed the bill 109-4. The Senate passed the bill unanimously in January.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa’s Straz Center will drop face mask requirement for most shows

The David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts this week announced that “because of the downward trend in COVID cases and hospitalizations in our area,” the hall will no longer require audiences to wear face masks starting Monday. But some upcoming performances, such as Disney’s Frozen and the Florida Orchestra, will still have the requirement at the performers’ request.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa brings back Navy Week after 4-year hiatus

Tampa will host its first Navy Week since 2018, with appearances and events across the area from March 21-27. More than 75 sailors from across the nation will take part in Tampa’s Navy Week, “to bring awareness of the U.S. Navy through community partnerships and volunteering,” a news announcement said. Since 2005, there have been more than 250 Navy Weeks held in more than 90 U.S. cities.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay hits record high temperature on Friday

Tampa Bay hit a record-high temperature of 89 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday. That record does come with a caveat, Bay News 9 meteorologist Brian McClure told the Tampa Bay Times — the Tampa International Airport gauge used to take the temperature is located in a “heat island” surrounded by concrete runways and planes coming and going. Other temperature gauges across the region read lower temperatures, he said.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay students walk out in protest of Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill

More than 100 teens streamed out of Lakewood High School just after noon Thursday, waving rainbow-colored signs and chanting “We want our rights!”. They were skipping class or lunch to take a stand against the so-called “don’t say gay” bill moving through the Florida Legislature. Theirs was part of a coordinated statewide student walkout that started with a tweet from a Flagler County student activist and quickly spread to dozens of schools.
Tampa Bay Times

For Jack Kerouac’s 100th birthday, we remember his St. Petersburg years

Jack Kerouac only lived in St. Petersburg a handful of years before he died here in 1969. But the Sunshine City still claims him as its own. One hundred years ago on March 12, Kerouac was born in Lowell, Mass. While the Beat Generation legend was known for wandering, his family ties drew him to Florida again and again. Kerouac was known to visit his sister and mother in Central Florida, and even wrote Dharma Bums during a two-week period there. Today, the Orlando Kerouac House is preserved as a writer’s retreat.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Readers are furious with how DeSantis treated masked-up high school students | Letters

Editor’s note: At a news conference at the University of South Florida on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis seemed irritated that several high school students standing behind him on the stage were masked up. “You don’t have to wear those masks,” DeSantis said. “Please take them off.” He continued: “Honestly, this is not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. ... So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.” His comments triggered an avalanche of letters to the editor opposed in one way or another to how the governor treated the students. Here is a sample.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Coast Guard rescues 4 people from capsized boat in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG — Early on Saturday morning a 22-foot-long boat overturned in Tampa Bay and the U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people, a Coast Guard statement said. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a 911 call from a motorist reporting two red flares north of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge around 5:25 a.m, the statement said. The Coast Guard dispatched a 45-foot response boat and rescued four men, who were taken to Williams Park in Riverview.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
59K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy