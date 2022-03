The Toronto Raptors (34-27) enter their game against the Detroit Pistons (15-47) on March 3, 2022 as a 9.5-point favorite. A 215.5-point over/under is set for the game. The Raptors took down the Nets 109-108 but failed to cover the spread as 8-point favorites, while falling short of the 218.5 point total in their last contest on Tuesday. Gary Trent Jr. scored a team-high 24 points in the victory. Their last time out, the Pistons got a team-high 26 points from Jerami Grant in a 116-113 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday. They were 3-point underdogs and played to a push, and the teams combined to score 229 points to hit the over on the 217.5 point total.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO