26-year-old man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash on Interstate 135

Sedgwick County, KANSAS – Kansas Highway Patrol officials said the accident occurred right after 6 p.m. Monday evening.

It happened on Interstate 135.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash.

The responding troopers discovered that Honda motorcycle reportedly attempted to exit to Hydraulic Avenue.

Troopers said the motorcyclist tried to avoid colliding with the vehicle in the right lane and crashed.

The 26-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He was later identified as Nicholas Carlson.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.